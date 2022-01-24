Data Society Recognized for Innovation in Data Science Training with 2022 Data Breakthrough Award, Product of the Year for Education

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Society, the leading provider of industry-tailored Data Science Training and cutting-edge AI Solutions to Government Agencies and Fortune 1000 companies, today announced that it has been selected as “Data Product of the Year for Education” in the third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.





Education is at the core of Data Society’s business, and the Company has a pioneering approach for providing elite industry-tailored data science training that fully resonates with all learners. Data Society helps private companies in healthcare, financial services, and other industries and federal agencies assess their levels of data literacy, train and integrate data into their daily work – training them to discover innovative ways of using data, AI, and ML to achieve organizational goals.

Data Society’s newest product, meldR, is an LXCP (Learning Experience Communications Platform) built to meet the needs of learning and development (L&D) teams in the healthcare and life sciences industry that have challenges around effectively delivering centralized data science training programs that create an internal data culture.

meldR empowers communications between professionals and their L&D team. meldR supplants costly LXPs and enables organizations to gather metrics to quickly identify reskilled team members, matching internal talent with data science demands. Utilizing AI via the meldR Engine, meldR can create custom learning pathways and courses within minutes tailored to an organization’s specific needs and data. The solution offers messaging, notifications, discussion boards, calendars, TA/instructor meetings, 1:1 mentoring, email platform integration, and correspondence templates with communication and collaborations at its core. Additionally, meldR is custom-built with compliance to adhere to data concerns specific to healthcare and life sciences.

“Now more than ever, with the world’s increased health concerns, providing fast, accurate, and effective upskilling of learners with data science is needed to mitigate current and future situations,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “While streamlining the process of deploying data science training academies is a challenge at many organizations, meldR from Data Society addresses this challenge head-on with a ‘breakthrough’ product to provide the knowledge, collaboration, and communication necessary to develop a community of practice that fosters data science innovation. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Data Society team on being our choice for ‘Data Solution of the Year for Education.’”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in various categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage, and many more. The third annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from Data Breakthrough. I have always believed education is the great equalizer and is critical to unlocking society’s full potential. I began my career in education as a public school teacher, and my roots in teaching run deep. With my passion for education, and nontraditional background amongst other tech founders, I’m motivated to see others benefit from learning,” said Merav Yuravlivker, CEO, Data Society. “We created Data Society to broaden the impact outside of individual classrooms. Data Society is a company that shifts the way professionals and organizations use data. Our training programs enable the workforce of the future to unlock new potential to help further organizational goals.”

Through bespoke, human-centric training solutions, Data Society constantly partners with organizations to develop data-empowered workforces with the skills needed to succeed in the present and future.

About Data Society

Since its inception in 2014, Data Society has specialized in providing industry-tailored data science training and artificial intelligence/machine learning solutions, empowering Fortune 500 companies and government agencies to educate, equip and empower their workforce with the skills needed to solve complex challenges, realize new opportunities, and take their careers to the next level.

Data Society was recognized as an Inc. 5000 2021 fastest-growing company. Forbes named Data Society a top TechEd Company to watch. For more information, visit www.DataSociety.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

