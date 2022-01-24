DE-CIX Phoenix becomes the fifth and western-most market in North America

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DECIX—DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator and home to the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem on the planet, is pleased to announce its fifth North American market, DE-CIX Phoenix, is now live. DE-CIX North America’s multi-service interconnection platform now offers connectivity from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southwestern (East and West) regions. DE-CIX Phoenix expands the company into new markets across the United States while enhancing gateway access between North America, South America, and Europe.

As the fifth IX platform for DE-CIX North America, Phoenix, AZ is also the fifth fastest growing city in the U.S., is within five hours driving time from both Las Vegas and Los Angeles, which are only 5 milliseconds from Phoenix, and represents the fifth largest data center market in the US. DE-CIX Phoenix is directly interconnected to DE-CIX Dallas, one of the top 20 IX’s in North America. DE-CIX Phoenix also offers access to DE-CIX’s IXs across the US and the company’s globally interconnected platforms throughout Europe and the Middle East. The DE-CIX neutral interconnection ecosystem spans North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia.

“It is DE-CIX’s belief that all major markets need at least two large peering exchanges for sufficient connectivity and diversity, we are thrilled to bring our platform to this very important market,” comments Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International. “DE-CIX Phoenix will be a pillar in this new urban technology center, delivering robust connectivity, redundancy, and resiliency locally, nationally and throughout the world. We are passionate about bringing data and interconnection services closer to the users, and now DE-CIX North America spans from east to west, with more on the way.”

“We are thrilled to bring DE-CIX Phoenix and our high-quality interconnection and cloud connectivity platform to the market. Services are available at EdgeConneX, and PhoenixNAP with forthcoming availability at Iron Mountain data centers, and at additional data centers throughout the metro area via our network partners including PacketFabric,” adds Ed d’Agostino, General Manager of DE-CIX North America.

For more information about DE-CIX North America and its IX platform available in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Richmond and now Phoenix, visit www.de-cix.net.

About DE-CIX North America

DE-CIX North America Inc., established in 2013, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond, and Phoenix create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX is providing network and data-neutral peering and interconnection services in North America. With access to DE-CIX North America’s Internet Exchanges, customers gain more control of their networks and access to world-class content providers, as well as IP transit, Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Blackholing services to mitigate the effects of DDoS attacks.

DE-CIX New York is the 5th largest Internet Exchange in the US, it is carrier and data center-neutral and Open-IX certified. The IX platform is distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange in North America.

For more information, please visit de-cix.net.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world’s leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 30+ locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects close to 2500 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 95 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.

Further information at www.de-cix.net

Contacts

Media Contact for DE-CIX North America

Ilissa Miller



DE-CIX North America



Phone: +1.914.315.6424



Email: [email protected]