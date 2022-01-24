iCapital® and Golub Capital Partner to Expand Access to Private Credit Strategies for Wealth Managers

iCapital’s network of more than 10,200 advisors serving high-net-worth clients will gain streamlined access to Golub Capital’s alternatives expertise

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iCapital1, the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, has partnered with Golub Capital, a market-leading direct lender, to provide wealth managers on the iCapital platform with access to Golub Capital’s private credit strategies.

Financial advisors will now be offered Golub Capital’s private credit expertise and products alongside iCapital’s education, technology and investment administration capabilities. iCapital will also build a customized technology platform for Golub Capital that will enable wealth managers and their high-net-worth clients to access additional Golub Capital products on an end-to-end, fully automated platform.

“We look forward to working with iCapital and its network of experienced wealth advisors to deliver solutions designed to help their clients achieve their goals,” said David Golub, President of Golub Capital.

iCapital’s technology and service offering overcomes many of the long-standing challenges for advisors and their clients investing in alternatives by digitalizing the subscription, administration, operational and reporting processes for the life of the investment. iCapital also provides a full suite of research, due diligence and educational materials to advisors and investors to support the growing interest in alternative investing.

“High-net-worth clients are increasingly seeking access to sophisticated investment opportunities, especially in response to today’s market environment,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “We’re thrilled to bring Golub Capital to our advisors and their clients, allowing them to explore how adding private credit strategies to portfolios may potentially improve investment outcomes. Golub Capital is a preeminent direct lender and we are excited to welcome them to the iCapital platform.”

About iCapital



Founded in 2013 in NYC, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. It has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions. Wealth management firms use iCapital’s solutions to provide clients with quality funds at lower minimums and simplified digital workflows. Asset managers, RIAs, and banks leverage iCapital’s technology to streamline and scale their alternative investments operational infrastructure. Additionally, the iCapital ‘flagship’ platform offers wealth advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, structured notes, and other alternative investments to help meet their investing needs for return and diversification. iCapital’s research and diligence team offers robust analysis alongside the firm’s extensive suite of advisor education, compliance, portfolio management, and portfolio analytics tools and services. iCapital was recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021 and 2022, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020 and 2021. As of February 28, 2022, iCapital services more than US$115 billion in global client assets, of which US$28 billion are from international investors (non-US Domestic), across more than 970 funds. Employing more than 750 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in NYC and has offices worldwide including in Zurich, London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toronto.

For additional information, please visit iCapital’s website at www.icapitalnetwork.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork

See disclosures here.

About Golub Capital



Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender with over $45 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. The firm’s sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of its Late Stage Lending, Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 600 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

1Institutional Capital Network, Inc. and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”)

Contacts

For iCapital media inquiries:

Morgan Miller



+1 (919) 602-2806



[email protected]

For Golub Capital media inquiries:

Miller Winston



+1 (919) 272-3348



[email protected]