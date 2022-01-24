E Ink Donates $150,000 USD to UNICEF to Support Ukraine Relief Efforts

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EInk–E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced that they have donated $150,000 USD to UNICEF in the project of War in Ukraine: Support for children and families to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

UNICEF helps save and protect the world’s most vulnerable children and is rated one of the best charities to donate to: Less than 3% of every dollar spent goes to administrative costs.

“We want to help the children of Ukraine and their families during the conflict,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “We have employees and customers who are from, or have a deep connection to the country and many of our employees have contributed to relief efforts independently. One of our largest customers, PocketBook, has R&D and representative office in Ukraine and we express our sincere support especially to those PocketBook employees, who had to stay in Ukraine in these hard times. We hope our donation will provide relief to those impacted, and our thoughts are with them, and their families.”

The conflict in Ukraine have already inflicted profound and lasting harm on children. Now, the threats to Ukraine’s children have grown as homes, schools, orphanages, and hospitals have all come under attack. Two million children have been forced to flee Ukraine, with more than 2.5 million children estimated to have been internally displaced. Children fleeing war in Ukraine are also at heightened risk of human trafficking and exploitation. Meanwhile, civilian infrastructure like water and sanitation facilities have been hit, leaving millions with limited or no access to safe water.

UNICEF is working with partners to reach vulnerable children and families with essential services – including health, education, protection, water and sanitation – as well as life-saving supplies. For more information about UNICEF visit www.unicefusa.org.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

