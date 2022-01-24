Elliptic Labs and Black Shark Release Three Gaming Smartphones – Black Shark 5, 5 RS, and 5 Pro

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualProximitySensor—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors™, is launching its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ on Black Shark’s latest gaming smartphones, the Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 RS, and Black Shark 5 Pro. Working with Elliptic Labs’ partner Qualcomm, the Black Shark 5 is driven by the Snapdragon 870 chipset while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powers the Black Shark 5 Pro. The Black Shark 5 RS offers either the Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The contract for this launch was announced previously.

“From gaming smartphones to flagship and even entry-level smartphones, our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ continues to demonstrate the power, scalability and value derived by Virtual Smart Sensors™,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Building on our relationship with Black Shark by shipping three more smartphones shows that we are delivering on making devices smarter, greener, and human friendly.”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor turns off the smartphone’s display and disables the screen’s touch functionality when users hold the device up to their ear during a phone call. Without that capability to detect proximity, a user’s ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers while the call is ongoing. Turning off the screen automatically also helps conserve battery life. Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across today’s market. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

