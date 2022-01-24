Elvie Further Expands Access To Its Innovative Technology With Retail Launch Of Elvie Stride Plus

Based on consumer demand, Elvie is bringing its newest innovation to retailers across the country

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elvie, the revolutionary global femtech innovator, announces the launch of Elvie Stride Plus, featuring the award-winning breast pump, Elvie Stride, along with a 3-in-1 Carry Bag. Elvie Stride Plus will provide more women access to its innovative breast pumping solutions. The waitlist opens today, March 21, and Elvie Stride Plus will be available to order on April 20 on Elvie.com. This announcement follows the successful Elvie Stride launch into the healthcare channel in 2021, which sold out within two weeks of launch.





Elvie Stride Plus is a hands-free, hospital-grade electric breast pump, with 3-in-1 Carry Bag. This award-winning breast pump connects to the Pump with Elvie app and allows users to track their pumping history and control the pump from their phone. The 3-in-1 Carry Bag comes with a wet bag for mess-free travel, a cool bag and an ice pack to keep breast milk fresh. The bag is also compatible with standard 5 oz milk storage bottles and bags (sold separately). Previously, Elvie Stride was only available through insurance; now consumers have the opportunity to purchase this game-changing breast pump at Elvie.com.

“When we launched Elvie Stride six months ago, we were thrilled to hear women rave about how Elvie Stride changed their lives through its technology and performance, especially for the value and during a time when women are taking on so much more responsibility,” said Tania Boler, founder and CEO of Elvie. “We know how challenging it is to find high performing products packaged all together. By creating an all-inclusive carrying system and offering it for purchase directly, we’re one step closer to filling the innovation gap in technology for women.”

Elvie continues to expand its product line and innovate new solutions for more women to have access to products that work smarter and harder for their bodies. Elvie’s category leadership has been recognized by industry titans; most recently, Elvie Stride won the 2021 TIME Best Invention Award for its product design, innovation and accessibility. The new launch follows Elvie’s latest campaign, Smart Bodies, unveiled on International Women’s Day. Featuring multi-genre artist Eva Lazarus, the campaign celebrates women’s bodies for their complexities beyond their aesthetic value and highlights how Elvie is providing women with technology their bodies deserve.

Elvie Stride Plus will be available to purchase for $349.99 on April 20 on Elvie.com. To join the Elvie Stride Plus waitlist today, visit https://www.elvie.com/en-us/shop/elvie-stride-plus.

About Elvie

Founded in 2013, Elvie is a British brand developing smarter technology for women. After realizing the lack of support for new mums, CEO Tania Boler brought together a team of world-class engineers, designers and business minds to redesign the existing unattractive and outdated medical devices in women’s health into sleek consumer products that could be used at home.

With the launch of Elvie Stride Plus, Elvie now has six products on the market. The first to launch, Elvie Trainer, is an award-winning Kegel trainer and app. Its second product, Elvie Pump, is the world’s first silent wearable breast pump. Elvie’s breastfeeding line-up also includes Elvie Curve and Elvie Catch; both enhancing the Elvie breastfeeding range. Elvie Curve is a wearable, silicone breast pump that uses natural suction to enable comfort and Elvie Catch is a set of two secure milk collection cups to catch leaks and collect additional milk.

For more information visit elvie.com.

