Enterprise Connect 2022 Successfully Brought the Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Industry Together to Learn and Network

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, brought corporate IT decision makers together with solution providers for the first time in three years to focus on the issues central to the enterprise communications and collaboration industry.

Over the course of four days – March 21-24 – attendees experienced a robust lineup of keynotes, general sessions and 40 conference sessions spanning nine tracks including: Contact Center & Customer Experience; Video Collaboration & A/V; Collaboration Platforms; Practical AI; CPaaS & APIs; Unified Communications & UCaaS; Workplace Strategies; Management & Networks; and Security & Compliance.

“It was wonderful to gather our industry together in-person and virtually,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “We offered a wide range of content from thought leaders, an exhibit hall full of innovative technologies and solutions, and many opportunities for networking. We look forward to reconnecting with the enterprise communications and collaboration industry again in person in 2023, as well as digitally throughout the rest of 2022.”

Enterprise Connect event highlights:

Keynotes

The events keynotes included: Nicole Herskowitz, Vice President, Microsoft Teams; Javed Khan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Collaboration; Diego Pantoja-Navajas, Vice President, New Products, Amazon Web Services; Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Video Communications; Kira Makagon, Chief Innovation Officer, RingCentral; and Andrew Moore, Vice President and General Manager, AI and Industry Solutions at Google Cloud.

Exhibit Hall

Enterprise Connect’s Exhibit Hall featured the industry’s leading solution providers showcasing their latest innovations to attendees: Titanium sponsors 8×8, Amazon Web Services, Ring Central, Vonage, Webex by Cisco and Zoom; Diamond sponsors Bandwidth, EPOS, Five9, Genesys Cloud Services, Google, GoTo, LiveVox, Microsoft, Sinch, Slack, Talkdesk and Twilio; Platinum sponsors AT&T Business, BlueJeans by Verizon, CallMiner, DTEN, Edify, IntelePeer, Jabra, Observe.AI, Pexip, Poly, Ribbon, Salesforce, Telnyx, ThreatLocker, Verizon Business and Yealink; Gold sponsors 911 inform, Biamp, Bicom Systems, Intel Unite, NICE, Oracle Communications, Shokz, Shure and Spectrum Enterprise; and Silver sponsors Airkit, AVer, Balto, Barco, Inc, Calabrio, Cognigy, Dialpad, Fusion Connect, Intrado, IR, Kandy, Kore.ai, Kurmi Software, Mavenir, NetSfere, SecureLogix, TD SYNNEX Corporation, Thrio, Inc., Treasure Data, UJET, Inc., Unify Square, Unimax, Virsae, VMware SASE, Zendesk and Zingtree.

Women in Communications: Roundtable

The Women in Communications: Roundtable gave a voice to the women in enterprise IT who are guiding their organizations on communications and collaboration technologies and strategy. Enterprise Connect Program Co-Chair Lisa Schmeiser moderated a discussion among women IT professionals who have carved out a place for themselves in a traditionally male field. The panelists shared career highlights, discussed the opportunities they see ahead for women in IT and provided guidance for others looking to equalize their footing and elevate their presence within IT.

Best of Enterprise Connect Awards Program

The Best of Enterprise Connect awards program recognized excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Winners include:

Best of Enterprise Connect Overall Winner: UJET: CX Intercloud

Best Innovation in Customer Experience Winner (four-way tie): 8×8: 8×8 Agent Workspace; IntelePeer: Atmosphere Marketplace; Journey: Journey Elevate Orchestration Engine; and LiveVox: SpeechIQ with Quality Management

Most Innovative Use of AI: Virsae: VSM Everywhere

Most Innovative Use of AI Runner-up: Thrio: ThrioRedact

Best Innovation for Virtual Meetings (two-way tie): BlueJeans by Verizon: BlueJeans Studio and Vonage: Vonage Experience Composer

Vonage Experience Composer Best Innovation for Meeting Rooms: DTEN: DTEN Onboard

DTEN Onboard Best Innovation for Meeting Rooms Runner-up: Zoom: Zoom Events

Communications & Collaboration 2025

The one-day conference-within-a-conference, “Communications & Collaboration 2025,” offered sessions focused on helping enterprise IT decision-makers craft their strategic technology plan for the next three years. This program included sessions on the future of cloud technologies, video, the workplace, and contact centers.

Enterprise Connect 2023 will take place March 27-30, 2023, in Orlando, FL. For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Natalie Bustamante at [email protected].

