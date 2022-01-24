Union Home Mortgage Welcomes New Partner to Central Kentucky Region

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, today announced the appointment of Tyler Gossett to Area Sales Manager in the Kentucky region. In this role, Gossett will assist with the expansion of the Kentucky market, elevating the growth of the UHM team in the Midwest region.

“We are excited to welcome Tyler to the team,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “With numerous years of experience in the industry, we are confident that he will be a great addition to the team, bringing different experiences and skills to help us continue to innovate and expand our business into the Kentucky area.”

In addition to supporting the growth of the Central Kentucky markets, Gossett will also be responsible for recruiting new loan originators and building UHM’s brand awareness.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Union Home Mortgage,” said Gossett. “I am really looking forward to bringing the company’s exceptional service to the Kentucky market to ensure that we are developing our UHM partners and providing a world-class home buying experience to all UHM customers.”

Gossett has 18 years of experience working in the financial services industry. Prior to joining UHM, he served as an Area Sales Manager for Fifth Third Bank and the president of the Mortgage Bankers Association of the Bluegrass Lexington. Gossett received his bachelor’s degree finance from the University of Kentucky and his juris doctorate from Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law.

Gossett currently resides in Lexington with his wife, Jennifer, and three children.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 7 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

