Fandom Sports Submits Application for Gaming Related Supplier Approval for Ontario, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 23, 2022) – Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) (“Fandom Sports” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fandom Media Malta Ltd., has applied to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (the “AGCO”) to obtain the Gaming Related Supplier – Manufacturers License (the “License”). The License will enable Fandom Sports to supply AGCO approved sportsbooks with its machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled Unified Information Access platform (“the Platform) for esports and sports betting solutions for both Peer-to-Peer and general betting markets.

Since the Canadian federal government enacted Bill C-218 in August 2021, paving the way for the provinces to implement a framework for legalized single-event sports wagering, Ontario representing 40% of Canada’s population, became the first province to accept applications from private iGaming operators. The AGCO announced in January 2022 that it will launch a new online gaming market on April 4, 2022 through iGaming Ontario, a subsidiary of the AGCO. The implementation of Ontario’s new online regime will allow private operators to enter the market for the first time. Ontario is the first province in Canada, where local lotteries traditionally have held a monopoly of the country’s gaming sector, to introduce such a licensing system.

The combined iCasino and Online Sports Betting market in Canada is estimated at over US $2 billion in 2022 according to H2 Gambling Capital, with Ontario widely expected to become one of the largest iGaming markets in North America.

“Our application submission to the AGCO represents another milestone for Fandom Sports and its wholly owned subsidiaries. In our quest to build out the world’s first self-contained prediction, rewards and NFT ecosystem with an NFT marketplace, Fandom Sports is at the vanguard of several hypergrowth industries; fan engagement, predictions, wagering, NFTS and monetization tools for the global content creator community. The sheer size and scope of Fandom Sports’ addressable market is immense, and we are laser focused on making considerable progress in each of the above-mentioned verticals. The next several quarters represent a transformative period for the Company as we look to capitalize on the convergence of these multi-billion dollar trends,” states David Vinokurov, Fandom Sports CEO and President.

