FBI Special Agent & the CISO of Miami to Deliver Keynotes at The Official Cyber Security Summit of Miami

Gathering of Leading C-Suite Executives and Information Security Experts to Explore Emerging Trends in Cyber Security Threats

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyber—The Official Cyber Security Summit in Miami on April 7, 2022 invites in-person attendees to participate in an opening security briefing from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s Private Sector Coordinator for the Miami Division, Special Agent Daniel Gaitan. During this presentation, Special Agent Gaitan will explore the latest cyber threats and how to keep your business safe from attacks. William Mendez, CISO of Miami, will deliver the closing keynote, “The Day in the Life of a CISO of a City.”

The second-annual Miami event, available both in-person and virtually, will connect innovative solution providers and renowned information security experts with C-suite and other senior executives responsible for protecting their companies’ critical infrastructures. Bradford Rand, President & CEO of The Cyber Security Summit stated, “We are thrilled that in addition to presentations from The FBI and the CISO of Miami, we also have leading tech talent such as Nicole Eagan of Darktrace, Alex Bauer of Google and Wolfgang Goerlich of Cisco, all who will share insights on the latest cyber security threats.”

The event will also feature three interactive panel discussions:

Securing the Hybrid and Remote Workforce – Experts will discuss the factors that are contributing to increasing threats facing the remote and hybrid workforce and best practices on how to address these risks.

– Experts will discuss the factors that are contributing to increasing threats facing the remote and hybrid workforce and best practices on how to address these risks. Securing the Cloud – This session will highlight the benefits of migrating to the cloud, as well as the pros and cons of various cloud models. The panel will also touch upon the risks facing security teams and offer best practices to mitigate them.

– This session will highlight the benefits of migrating to the cloud, as well as the pros and cons of various cloud models. The panel will also touch upon the risks facing security teams and offer best practices to mitigate them. Ransomware and Resiliency – To Trust or Not Trust? – This panel will analyze the evolution of ransomware attacks, contrast traditional perimeter-based security with zero trust models, and recommend strategies and policies to help companies stay resilient in the face of evolving ransomware threats.

Cyber Security Summits provide attendees with the opportunity to network with peers and hear from some of the industry’s leading experts in a concise one-day format. Participants can discuss the unique challenges facing their organizations directly with representatives from cyber security companies and evaluate technologies via demonstrations. The conference provides an all-inclusive experience, including a catered breakfast, lunch and cocktail reception.

Summit attendees who participate in the Cyber Security Summit are eligible to earn up to eight (8) Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. For more information on CPE credits, please visit: https://cybersecuritysummit.com/ceu/.

Registration for the Miami Cyber Security Summit is open, and a $100 discount is available with the discount code: W2VIP. To register, please visit https://www.engagez.net/node/1258190 (Without code, $195 for In-Person Tickets, and $95 for Virtual Admission).

After Miami, the conference series moves to many cities including Silicon Valley, Denver, St. Louis, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Detroit, Chicago, Charlotte, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, Columbus, Boston, New York City and Houston.

The Cyber Security Summit will also be producing nationwide Virtual Summits covering Finance & Banking, Healthcare and Infrastructure.

About The Official Cyber Security Summit



The Cyber Security Summit has been ranked as one of the Top 5 Cyber Security Conferences by Security Magazine. This exclusive conference series was launched in New York City in 2013 by entrepreneur Bradford Rand, who also founded TECHEXPO, www.TechExpoUSA.com and RAND Luxury, www.RANDLuxury.com. Bradford and his team have produced over 2,500 events over the last 25+ years including job fairs, executive conferences, eco-friendly trade shows, luxury showcases and charity fundraisers.

