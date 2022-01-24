Forethought Takes Home Two Comparably Awards: Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forethought, the human-centered AI platform, today announced the company has won two of this year’s 2022 Comparably Awards: Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in the Bay Area. This marks the second year the company has been recognized by Comparably, following its 2021 honor as a Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City.

“Forethought prides itself on a positive work environment for our Forethinkers,” said Deon Nicholas, CEO & Co-Founder of Forethought. “We are honored to have been recognized for Best Company Outlook and as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area.”

Forethought has been recognized as one of the top 50 small/medium sized companies in The Best Company Outlook award, based on anonymous employee feedback from March 2021 – March 2022, making this award extremely timely as employers are facing the ‘Great Resignation.’ Rankings are derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees about how confident they feel about the future success of their company and how likely they are to recommend working at their company to a friend.

“At Forethought, we seek to build a people-first workplace anchored in trust and flexibility, where we win together,” said Rachel Robinson, VP of People at Forethought. “We are delighted to receive this recognition from our Forethinkers and excited about our journey ahead together.”

The Best Places to Work in the Bay Area award is based on sentiment ratings provided by current employees in the San Francisco Bay Area who anonymously rated their employers across categories including compensation, leadership, work-life balance to professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits.

Each year Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by their own employees, across 16 categories. Winners are determined based on a series of more than 50 structured and comprehensive workplace questions in almost 20 core culture categories.

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing human-centered AI at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform.

