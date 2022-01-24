Marchex® Wins AI Excellence Award for Marchex Conversation Intelligence, Powered by Marchex Conversation DNA™

Marchex recognized by The Business Intelligence Group for second consecutive year

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that The Business Intelligence Group has named Marchex a winner in its second annual Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program.

The company received the award for Marchex Conversation Intelligence, powered by Marchex Conversation DNA™, AI technology that fundamentally alters and enhances the way businesses can reach and interact with consumers, transforming marketing, sales and customer engagement. Marchex Conversation Intelligence technology unlocks key, relevant insights from voice and text conversations at scale by extracting actionable signals that help marketing, sales and customer engagement teams achieve their business objectives. Marchex built its AI automation capabilities on a massive data set that is critical for enabling businesses to take critical actions, deliver better customer experiences and sell more. Specifically, Marchex annually processes more than one billion minutes of consumer-to-business voice conversations, more than 500 million phone calls and more than 18 million text messages.

In building Marchex Conversation Intelligence, Marchex had to overcome factors tied to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Its engineers had to adjust rapidly to workplace realities associated with the pandemic and collaborate effectively to develop and deliver new AI-fueled capabilities on time and within budget.

In judging for the award, Business Intelligence Group’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

“We are especially grateful to receive the AI Excellence Award for the second year in a row, reflecting the hard work and focus that our engineering team applied to complete Marchex Conversation Intelligence,” said Ryan Polley, Marchex Chief Operating Officer. “Setting the stage for our continued innovation, this technology and its AI signal generation capabilities empower organizations to unlock the content of millions of their consumer-to-business voice and text conversations to increase sales efficiency, drive actions that make the most of every opportunity, and sell more.”

“We are so proud to name Marchex as a winner in our second-annual Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Marchex was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Marchex

Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

