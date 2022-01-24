M-Files Recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Content Services Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-Files, a global leader in information management, announced today that the company has been named a Customers’ Choice in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms. In the report, M-Files was one of five vendors to receive the above market average rating and Customers’ Choice distinction. M-Files was also recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the Midsize Enterprise, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa report segments.

As of March 31, 2022, 94% of Gartner Peer Insights respondents would recommend M-Files as a Content Services Platform, based on 62 reviews over the past twelve months. Additionally, M-Files has a 4.5/5 overall Gartner Peer Insights rating, which the company believes is a reflection of continued improvements in peer-sourced reviews on the M-Files platform.

“At M-Files, we strive to deliver best-in-class customer satisfaction as we help global enterprises manage and secure the ever-increasing amount of data brought on by digital transformation,” said Julian Cook, chief customer officer, M-Files. “We believe our metadata-driven document management platform provides a unique approach to solving today’s most pressing business challenges by connecting people with the content they need, when they need it, regardless of where it is stored. Receiving the Customers’ Choice distinction in the ‘Voice of the Customer’ Content Services Platforms report further validates our commitment to continuous innovation and improving the customer experience.”

In addition to the Customers’ Choice recognition, M-Files was named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms report and positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision in this quadrant. M-Files also received the highest score for the Information Governance Use Case and scored among the top three in all use cases in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms report.

Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of March 31, 2022, M-Files Gartner Peer Reviews include the below testimonials:

“Truly Intelligent Platform For Content Services. M-Files is a powerful storage facility for all of our data that helps us to find, access, and manage our information across multiple systems and repositories. It plays a vital role in our daily operations because it allows us to increase the efficiency of our daily office tasks and makes it easy for us to find our business-critical data in legacy archives.” – Data Analyst, IT Services [read full review]

“M-Files Is Truly Phenomenal. They made meaningful recommendations throughout the configuration process, and were not short on miracles when we thought we were asking for the impossible.” – CEO, Healthcare [read full review]

“M-Files has been the holy grail of content management that I had been yearning for so long. Unlike traditional enterprise content management, M-Files consolidates documents and information across business systems to help you intelligently find, access, and manage information.” – Senior Account Executive, Services [read full review]

“Best Of All Time Tool For Documents Management. It’s simple and fast to streamline and automate workflows thus eliminating repetitive tasks and reducing human errors.” – Production Officer, Manufacturing [read full review]

Download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms, 29 March 2022

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms, 18 October 2021

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms, Lane Severson, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Tim Nelms, 19 October 2021.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant, and Gartner Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About M-Files

M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

