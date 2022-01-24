Fort Community Credit Union Moves to Hybrid Closings in 9 Weeks with Snapdocs

Leading Wisconsin credit union uses Snapdocs to shorten closing appointments to 15 minutes, save $200 per hybrid closing

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snapdocs, a leading digital closing platform for the mortgage industry, today shared details of Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) and its move to a digital closing process for 22,000 members. The results include using Snapdocs to shorten closing appointments to 15 minutes and save $200 per hybrid closing with eNote.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Southeast Wisconsin, FCCU is known for its ability to meet members’ needs and exceed expectations. Central to that focus has been the eClosing journey that FCCU began three years ago to serve members with a higher quality closing experience, including the ability to offer eNote and Remote Online Notarization (RON).

Following a significant increase in loan volume and insufficient support from their initial eClosing provider, FCCU started researching alternative solutions, ultimately selecting Snapdocs. Nine weeks later, FCCU was doing hybrid closings and RON with eNotes.

“It was refreshing to have Snapdocs come through and execute for us, be at our weekly team meetings, and ask what they can do better,” said Danielle Frawley, Chief Lending Officer at FCCU. “I can’t speak enough to the support we’ve gotten even after implementation.”

Because Snapdocs provides one process for every closing, FCCU no longer worries about manual processes that come with different types of closings. Rather than following up about errors, scanning documents, and chasing signatures, FCCU spends more time with members and on more complex issues. The platform also integrates with major real estate technologies, including Loan Origination, Point of Sale, Title Production, eNote, and RON solutions, and enables them to interact seamlessly at scale.

“Our settlement partners, secondary investors, and realtors all have been thrilled with how easy Snapdocs is to use,” said Frawley. “Now, FCCU can focus on the most important element of our business: our members.”

“We want to enable perfect closings at scale, where every transaction is fast, convenient, error-free, and secure,” said Vishal Rana, Snapdocs’ VP of Customer Success. “Of course, that requires a great product, but also working together with our lender customer’s closers and settlement network to deliver a better closing experience. We’re excited to partner with FCCU on their digital mortgage journey and to unlock time savings and a better experience for their members.”

To read more about FCCU’s use of Snapdocs, please visit https://www.snapdocs.com/resource-center/customer-stories-fccu.

About Snapdocs

Founded in 2013, Snapdocs is the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing platform. With its patented AI technology and connected platform, Snapdocs is on a mission to perfect mortgage closings for all. ​Powering millions of closings a year, Snapdocs is leading the charge to modernize, streamline, and improve the mortgage process for lenders, borrowers, and settlement. Snapdocs is the only solution with a proven track record of creating a single, scalable process for every closing. ​Every day, over 130,000 mortgage professionals rely on Snapdocs to automate manual work and digitize paper processes that plague the industry. Snapdocs is a rapidly growing San Francisco based real estate technology company backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Y Combinator, Tiger Global, F-Prime, Zigg Capital, Alkeon, Wellington Management, Greenpoint Partners, Maverick, Founders Fund, SV Angel, Gokul Rajaram, Lachy Groom, Jack and Sam Altman and Coyne Lloyd. To learn more, please visit​​​​ www.snapdocs.com.

