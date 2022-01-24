Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions Business Named a Preferred Vendor of the International Factoring Association

Affiliation offers factoring organizations access to award-winning iLien suite of lien management tools

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ifa—Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions, a business line within Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, has been named a Preferred Vendor of the International Factoring Association (IFA).

IFA’s Preferred Vendor Program is designed to build relationships between factor members and vendors whose products help members achieve their goals. Preferred vendors are subjected to a rigorous screening process and must meet IFA criteria for approval, including demonstrated industry knowledge, product and industry expertise, and a commitment to serving factoring organizations.

“Our Lien Solutions business has long recognized that factoring brings an elevated risk in lending decisions—and that managing long-term lending cycles and revolving credit lines adds levels of complexity to the lending process,” said Suzanne Konstance, Vice President and Leader of Lien Solutions. “Through our award-winning iLien for Lien Management offering, we enable real-time nationwide searches, seamless UCC filing processes, and lien management tools that help factor organizations reduce risk, which ultimately benefits the factoring industry as a whole. Our capabilities align well with the needs of IFA member companies.”

Under this preferred vendor relationship, IFA members receive 15 percent off all searches submitted via Wolters Kluwer’s iLien lien management platform. The benefit covers more than 20 different searches, both automated and manual.

The iLien platform can help factoring companies efficiently file Uniform Commercial Codes by using nationwide electronic filing or through a direct integration via Application Programming Interface (API) technology. It helps factors set up recurring searches, where they can choose the search type and frequency depending on the risk profile of the borrower. iLien also allows factors to monitor debtor and lien changes over time. Its lien management functionality enables factors to take advantage of advanced analytics, audit controls, automated lien continuations and other lien maintenance tools. Ultimately, these capabilities provide factors an extra layer of assurance in effectively managing and mitigating risk to their portfolios.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ iLien for Lien Management solution, for example, enables lenders to manage and address risks in their entire UCC lien portfolio with analytics, visibility and automation. Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal® suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About the International Factoring Association

Headquartered in Avila Beach, California with over 425 corporate members, the International Factoring Association is the largest association of commercial finance companies in the world. Members include factoring companies, asset based lenders and other receivables finance companies. Since 1999, the International Factoring Association has provided a forum for member organizations to meet and discuss issues and concerns, share best practices, disseminate information and promote a single voice to the marketplace.

Contacts

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(Including Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions; Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting; Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation)

Paul Lyon



Global Corporate Communications Director



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Office +44 20 3197 6586



[email protected]

David Feider



Corporate Communications Manager, Banking & Regulatory Compliance



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Tel: +1 612-852-7966



[email protected]