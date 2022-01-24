FPT Software Achieves HITRUST Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates FPT Software’s commitment to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information for businesses.





HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPT–Vietnam’s leading IT firm FPT Software, announced that it has earned Certified status for information security by the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST). The company received HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification for its Web Services System, Database System and Deployment System.

HITRUST provides a highly-valued certifiable compliance and risk management framework for various industries, most notably healthcare. This achievement places FPT Software in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned HITRUST certification. It demonstrates that FPT Software’s systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risks.

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “FPT Software’s HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

“FPT Software is proud to receive this top-level certification from HITRUST,” said Chu Canh Chieu, Head of Global Healthcare Solutions, FPT Software. “We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to meeting the highest standards for data protection and information security, and eliminating risks for our customers and partners, especially those in the healthcare sector,” he added.

With more than 15 years of experience in digital health, FPT Software has become a trusted partner of more than 50 medical institutions worldwide, including IHH Healthcare, Hitachi Aloka and MedAdvisor, helping them strengthen their healthcare capabilities with its information technology outsourcing and digital transformation services.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with USD 632.5 million in revenue and 22,500 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

Contacts

Media

Mai Duong (Ms.)



FPT Software



PR Manager



Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.fpt-software.com/newsroom/