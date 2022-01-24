AHEAD Names HR Veteran Preet Michelson as New Chief People Officer

Experienced HR Exec Brings People Development, Strategy and Finance Expertise to Support AHEAD’s Aggressive Growth Strategy

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced today the appointment of its new Chief People Officer, welcoming Preet Michelson to its Executive Leadership Team. As CPO, Michelson will be responsible for all aspects of AHEAD’s human resources strategy, including talent management, leadership development, and compensation and benefits.

In her new role, Michelson will work closely with the Executive Committee to continue to build a culture at AHEAD that attracts, retains, and develops the best talent in order to support the company’s aggressive growth strategy. This hire comes just after AHEAD announced its most recent acquisition of vCORE Technology Partners earlier this month. Michelson will focus her efforts on employee engagement and career development as AHEAD looks to continue its impressive growth.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Preet to our team,” said Dan Adamany, Founder and CEO of AHEAD. “Her experience and demonstrated track record in leading with an enterprise first mindset, along with her integrity and candor, make her a great fit for us. I know she will be a terrific leader for our team as we work together to bring our Vital Steps to life across the company.”

With three decades of experience, Michelson is an accomplished executive leader. She comes to AHEAD from United Airlines where she served as Managing Director, Human Resources for several years. In this role, she supported over 35,000 union and M&A employees worldwide. While there, she also worked closely with the company’s Chief Digital Officer, gaining valuable experience within the tech landscape. Prior to United Airlines, Michelson worked at Molson Coors for five years where she served in a number of increasingly senior HR leadership roles. Her career also included several years at Beam Suntory and PepsiCo, where she held leadership roles in a wide range of strategy and finance disciplines.

“AHEAD is highly acquisitive and my number one goal going into this role is to continue to knit the fabric of this impressive company together,” said Michelson. “With so many people, cultures and legacy systems converging, I want to ensure everyone feels like they have a place and a path so that, ultimately, the AHEAD culture speaks for itself.”

Michelson succeeds Michale Hoehne, who is retiring from the company.

