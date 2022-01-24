Data Center World’s Expo Hall to Display Innovative Data Center Products and Services

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center, facilities and IT infrastructure, will feature the industry’s innovative technology and solutions for the data center industry. More than 150 exhibitors will showcase the latest innovations in the Expo Hall, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to learn about new solutions impacting the industry in a hands-on environment. For a complete list of sponsors and exhibitors, visit here.

Data Center World is AFCOM's annual global gathering and will take place March 28-31, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Tara Gibb, Senior Director, Data Center World said, “Data center and IT infrastructure management professionals attend Data Center World to gain insights on the industry tools available for their operations. Our Expo Hall offers the most innovative and cutting-edge technologies on the market today. Over three days, event attendees will have the opportunity to meet with exhibitors to plan, manage and optimize their data center operations.”

Data Center World 2022 Exhibitor News

Alcatraz Ai, Booth #1025: Alcatraz AI offers a touchless and secure biometric device that utilizes facial authentication to grant safe and efficient entry to modernize and improve access control systems. Alcatraz AI was also recently announced as a finalist for the 2022 Data Center World Startup Challenge. The Startup Challenge is recognizing startups that are revolutionizing the IT community and impacting the data center.

Device42, Booth #545: Device42 is a comprehensive full-stack IT discovery, asset management, and dependency mapping platform. It provides visibility to help you optimize your infrastructure and applications across traditional data centers and the cloud. You get complete visibility across your infrastructure to operate efficiently, solve problems faster, modernize, and achieve continuous compliance.

Flex Air, Booth #560: Flex Air manufactures modular, assemble on-site data center facilities. Offering custom sizes and shape with fire-rated, waterproof, and dynamic HVAC systems that are flexible and configurable. Our in-house electrical experts work alongside application engineers that support new project development, and the engineering operations team manages the projects and ensures they are executing designs and systems which meet the customer’s exact needs.

Honeywell, Booth #919: Honeywell is helping data centers minimize downtime, improve efficiency, meet sustainability goals and increase safety and security. Honeywell offers connected solutions that can integrate complex data center operations to deliver users with the information they need to create a safer, more secure and resilient infrastructure.

Modius, Inc., Booth #936, Modius announces our Network Connection Management Module (NCM)! The NCM directly addresses the challenge of visualizing complex physical network layouts. NCM is the newest component of our industry-leading Critical Infrastructure Management Suite, OpenData. NCM provides a user-friendly interface with unparalleled visibility into network configuration and state for heterogeneous network components.

Panduit, Booth #904: The FlexFusion Cabinet can be custom configured to user needs immediately and its modularity allows for future expansion. It is essential for all types of data centers and servicing needs including Hyperscale, Edge and Multi-Tenant Data Center to plan for optimal performance, efficiency and need to evolve.

SCHURTER Inc, Booth #836, SCHURTER will display its AC power connectors, built according to IEC 60320-1. SCHURTER will feature 400 VDC couplers, built according IEC TS 62735 standard for PDU and Appliance applications, 4750 IEC C13 outlet strips, NEMA 5-15R receptacles. EMC filters, circuit protection, pushbutton switches and HMI products will also be on display.

