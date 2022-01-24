Frank Deo Joins 605 as Executive Vice President of Engineering

Media and information technology veteran joins 605 during a time of rapid growth and expansion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–605, a global leader in television and cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution, is pleased to announce that Frank Deo, a seasoned media and information technology executive, has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Engineering. Deo brings to 605 extensive experience in data analytics for advertising, telecommunications and ad technology, with an industry reputation for providing strategic leadership that drives product innovation and market competitiveness. He will report directly to 605 Founder and CEO, Kristin Dolan.

“Frank is a true innovator with a proven track record of managing diverse teams and delivering elegant solutions to solve some of the most complex technical challenges facing the industry,” said 605 Founder and CEO Kristin Dolan. “We are excited to welcome Frank to our team and are confident he will play an integral role in our efforts to build market share and continue driving the industry towards prediction capabilities.”

In his role, Deo will support 605’s product innovation, leveraging his expertise to bring scalability and accelerated growth in service of the company’s long-term mission to provide currency grade capabilities. Deo joins 605 at an exciting juncture in its history – the company is undergoing dramatic growth in its fifth year as a leader in advanced audience analytics.

Deo carries more than 35 years of experience in product development, engineering management, operations and process development and big data infrastructure, with significant expertise in ad technology and data analytics. Prior to joining 605, Deo held principal roles at a variety of companies, spanning startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. Deo has held senior technology roles at Cadent, Comcast, ACTV Inc. and AdTheorent. He is a recipient of the Emmy’s George Wenzel Technical Achievement Award for outstanding innovation and holds 31 U.S. and international issued patents. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer of MoleSafe, where he applied emerging technologies to achieve advanced early detection and monitoring for melanoma skin.

“I am excited to join 605 and for the opportunity to support the company’s upward trajectory toward best-in-class solutions,” said Frank Deo, Executive Vice President of Engineering. “I believe 605 is uniquely positioned for success in this moment and alongside this team of talented individuals, I look forward to building upon the strong foundation the company has established as a leader in advanced audience analytics.”

About 605

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, attribution, planning, optimization and analytical solutions including a new media trading currency to allow willing buyers and sellers of media to transact. 605’s multi-source deterministic viewership dataset measures 22 million households across over 200 U.S. markets and offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience measurement at the household level while being reportable second by second with proprietary projection methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Desiree Vodounon



[email protected]