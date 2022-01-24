GAFA Announces Its Presale, Ending April 1st, 2022

Richmond, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2022) – A multifunctional token powered by Binance Smart Chain (BSC), GAFA launched its presale on March 15th, 2022, and ending on April 1st, 2022.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/118331_2c2f9dc8649eb912_001.jpg

It is Finally Here! GAFA Presale Announcement

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8475/118331_2c2f9dc8649eb912_001full.jpg

Anyone is able to participate in the GAFA presale.

The first-ever crypto API, then into the Gafaverse, the real power of decentralized application becomes real.

On the 1st of May, the GAFALA game will be launched and users can play to earn Gafa Tokens. You can start digging and have fun while customizing your characters with the ability to own in-game NFTs. On the GAFALA platform, players will be able to exchange their NFTs.

GAFALA is only the first step into the world of Gafaverse. GAFA was created by experienced gamers and developers for all types of users. GAFALA, a game made for all.

GAFA Roadmap

The initial phase will involve developing a game in which users may earn tokens by playing and improving their tools.

The second phase will see the release of an API that developers can use to integrate GAFA Token into their games and systems for token transactions.

Users will be able to assume control of their space at GAFAverse in the third phase, and landowners will be able to regulate what content is posted on their portion of land, as well as sell their NFTs and products.

Contact Details

Company Name: GAFA

Contact Person: Arthur Neil

Company Email: [email protected]

Company Website: www.gafa.co

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gafaexperience

Telegram: https://t.me/+1Nzvi4LJ2lw4ZTYy

Presale link: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0x08452Fc2eFB5c0FBc2F32A513557aeAf9b31AAbe?chain=BSC

