Hitachi ID Introduces Bravura Safe: New Enterprise Password Management Safe to Protect Decentralized Passwords Against the Top Cause of Cyberattacks

Provides a quickly implemented solution for the explosion of unmanaged employee passwords and secrets that pose the greatest cybersecurity risk

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hitachi ID, a leading cybersecurity software provider focused on enterprise identity, privileged access, and password management, today unveiled Hitachi ID Bravura Safe, the newest addition to the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric. This enterprise password safe provides a central, secure and consistent tool that manages the multitude of decentralized employee passwords, secrets, and files throughout an organization to protect against the leading cause of cyberattacks.

“While cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, username and password is still the number one source of breach into an organization.” says Nicholas Brown, CEO of Hitachi ID. “The fact is that employees can have as many as 30-100 passwords for both business and personal accounts. That’s an impossible volume of passwords to remember which leads to predictable and insecure password practices like using personal credentials for business accounts, reusing, sequencing and stashing passwords. And please, no sticky notes. Hitachi ID Bravura Safe empowers organizations to tie up the large volume of insecure decentralized passwords to quickly reduce their cybersecurity risk. Bravura Safe enables employees to effectively and efficiently manage passwords with an easy-to-use application that automatically improves password hygiene and security across the organization.”

Hitachi ID Bravura Safe complements existing core password management solutions. It enables employees to securely share time-bound passwords for new accounts, encryption keys for files, or entire files without them being leaked or intercepted – and while only having to remember one password.

Hitachi ID Bravura Safe features several powerful capabilities, including:

A consumer-friendly user interface to easily create and manage passwords without IT support

The ability to teach and empower employees to take action to correct weak or insecure credentials they use

An IT-friendly “load and go” architecture for swift implementation

Flexible SaaS deployment

An encrypted repository provides better visibility and easier management to delegate passwords to departments and lines of business while retaining centralized governance

Compatibility with the Hitachi ID Bravura Pass, Bravura Identity, and Bravura Privilege

To learn more about Hitachi ID Bravura Safe and how to securely manage your decentralized passwords, secrets, and files to protect against cyberattacks, register for Hitachi ID’s exclusive webinar on April 7 here . To learn more about Hitachi ID, visit www.hitachi-id.com/bravurasafe .

About Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.

Hitachi ID delivers decades of experience and the industry’s only single Identity, Privileged Access, Threat Detection, and Password Management platform, the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric. Building on more than twenty years of deep domain experience, Hitachi ID is an analyst-recognized leader and part of the global “One Hitachi” portfolio. To learn more about Hitachi ID Systems, visit Hitachi ID’s website, e-mail [email protected], call 1.403.233.0740, or follow @Hitachi_ID on Twitter.

