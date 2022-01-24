Netsurion recognized in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), is being recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most prestigious partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Since its inception in 2017, The Netsurion Partner Program has augmented MSPs and MSSPs to deliver best-of-breed IT security services to their clients and customers. The program allows channel partners to broaden their offerings by leveraging Netsurion’s complete managed security service and platform to predict, prevent, detect and respond to threats across the entire attack surface.

Netsurion’s Partner Program includes a broad range of one-on-one support options, including access to dedicated technical staff and product specialists, field training or mentoring with Netsurion’s service staff and regular individual partner meetings. In a time when skilled IT security personnel are hard to come by, Netsurion’s EventTracker, a combination of their security platform with in-house 24/7 ISO-certified SOC, helps channel partners deliver security without having to source additional infrastructure, employees or costly training.

“We are thrilled to see Netsurion’s Partner Program represented in CRN’s 2022 Partner Program Guide,” said Shavonn Mealing, vice president of channel sales at Netsurion. “Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a topic of conversation in boardrooms and organizations are looking for ways to provide top-notch protection to their customers. Evolving security threats are making proactive efforts vital to mitigating risks to their businesses. Our goal is to empower businesses to stand out from their competitors and be at the forefront of IT security. We are committed to collaborating with our partners to provide affordable, adaptable, purpose-built cyber threat protection that fits their unique needs.”

Netsurion proudly supports over 600 MSP and MSSP partners. The Partner Program is backed by Netsurion Managed Threat Protection which safeguards over one million endpoints and analyzes over seventy-five billion events per week.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/PPG.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #23 among MSSP Alert’s 2021 Top 250 MSSPs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com/

