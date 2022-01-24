GM Financial Announces 2021 Auction of the Year Winners

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GM Financial has named five regional 2021 Auction of the Year winners and a winner of Most Valuable Auction of the Year. These prestigious awards are part of GM Financial’s annual nationwide Auction of Excellence program recognizing the highest-performing auction locations in 2021.

“In 2021, the auctions we work with navigated many obstacles and went to great lengths to help GM Financial and our purchasing dealers achieve success in a very challenging year. With the influx in used car prices, new inventory challenges due to microchip shortages and ongoing restrictions from the pandemic, these top performers prioritized buyer safety and kept our vehicle sales strong. Congratulations to these top auctions of the year,” said Bob Winn, GM Financial Senior Vice President of Remarketing Solutions.

Recipients were selected after reviewing each of the company’s 50 auctions’ performance in retention, operational metrics, presale activities and overall auction operations.

Regional Auction of the Year Winners:

Manheim Texas Hobby, Houston, Texas

ADESA Phoenix, Chandler, Arizona

Manheim Chicago, Matteson, Illinois

Manheim Pennsylvania, Manheim, Pennsylvania

Manheim Orlando, Ocoee, Florida

Most Valuable Auction of the Year:

Manheim Pennsylvania, Manheim, Pennsylvania

“The entire Manheim Pennsylvania team is humbled and honored to have our location named as GM Financial’s Most Valuable Auction for a third consecutive year,” said Joey Hughes, Manheim Pennsylvania Vice President and General Manager. “I’m so proud of our team for their continued commitment to and focus on providing exceptional customer service and results. We look forward to continuing to work closely with GM Financial and building on their success for many years to come.”

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.

Contacts

Lane Borrello, GM Financial



817-302-7525, [email protected]