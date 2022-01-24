HighRadius Hosts Finance Leaders at Radiance 2022 to Discuss the Future of the Office of the CFO

Order to Cash, Treasury and Accounting professionals from Fortune 500 to mid-market companies to join for an in-person three-day event

Speakers include Staples, Church & Dwight, Cox Automotive, and others

50+ sessions, including networking roundtables, keynotes on the future of finance and technology, peer-led digital transformation stories, career growth workshops and more

HOUSTON & NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order to Cash, Treasury Management, and Record to Report software leader, has announced Radiance 2022, to be held from April 25-27 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.





This three-day in-person event includes peer-led case studies, best-practice workshops and panel discussions for key functions in the Office of the CFO: Order to Cash, Treasury, Record to Report and Finance Shared Services/Global Business Services (GBS).

Finance executives with decades of experience — from companies including Staples, Church & Dwight, Cox Automotive, EBSCO, EmployBridge, Intuitive Surgical, and Chevron Phillips — will present at more than 50 sessions covering crucial topics for the Office of the CFO, such as:

For Order to Cash Executives 5 Ways for A/R Leaders to Retain Their Winning Workforce Proven Strategies to Pivot from Cash Preservation to Cash Excellence Reporting and Analytics Deep Dive for Order to Cash: The What, How, and Why



For Finance Shared Service Leaders Balancing Global Customer Experience With Your Profitability Goals in 2022 Guaranteeing Success at Every Stage of Finance Transformation Client Success Story: Expanding Credit, Collections, and Cash Application Transformation Across 8 Business Units in Key Geographies



For Treasury Practitioners Leveraging Cash Forecasting Insights for Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions Treasury 2025: Top Initiatives of World-Class Treasuries



For Accounting Professionals Eliminating 90% of Tedious Reconciliation Work Through Automation Decoding the Truth: Is Artificial Intelligence for Accounting Real?



For Finance Training Ask the Attorney: Latest Legal Issues in the Order to Cash World Getting Started with Lean Six Sigma for Your Finance Departments



“We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with HighRadius, and I personally always look forward to being at Radiance,” said Timothy Murray, Global Director of A/R Risk Management at WESCO, an industry-leading supply chain solutions company.

“Radiance is a great place to network and observe the new technology out there. You get to hear from other companies about their challenges in finance and how simply they have worked through them,” said Anthony Satriano, Director of Finance at Trimark USA.

In addition to learning and networking, Radiance allows attendees to check out the latest and greatest of technology in the Office of the CFO and have some fun while doing so: touring Nissan Stadium, partaking in Tennessee whiskey tastings, themed parties, and more! Check out what’s in store for attendees at Radiance 2022!

“We’re thrilled to meet our partners and customers again in person at Radiance and to share our intense focus on delivering business outcomes,” said HighRadius founder and CEO Sashi Narahari, who will deliver the keynote on ‘The Future of Enterprise Software’. “Despite being a tech company, we fully understand that finance leaders primarily care about business outcomes, whether improved working capital, accuracy in cash forecasting, or faster month-end close. At Radiance, finance leaders can see how their peers are working with HighRadius and using advanced technologies such as robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing as out-of-the-box offerings that avoid costly in-house ‘build’ projects but also deliver speed-to-value.”

Visit Radiance 2022 for more information on the full agenda, registration, tickets, and COVID safety precautions.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 700 of the world’s leading companies have transformed their Order to Cash, Treasury, and Record to Report processes with HighRadius. Our customers include 3M, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey’s, etc.

Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing, and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

Finance business stakeholders have believed that they have only two choices: pick an application software vendor that digitizes a paper or Excel-based process to an electronic system of record, or choose a middleware platform for AI or RPA to build and maintain in-house, domain-specific capabilities. In contrast, HighRadius Autonomous Software combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization, bad-debt reduction, reduced month close timelines, and improved productivity in under six months.

Click here to know more about Autonomous Software.

Contacts

Treble

Matt Grant



[email protected]