HomeGrid Forum certifies first G.hn embedded module for Industrial IoT with Teleconnect

The GHN.SOM.PLC module from member company Teleconnect boosts device performance and resilience in industrial networks

Mainz, Germany, 29 March 2022: Ahead of the Connected Germany event, HomeGrid Forum has certified its first G.hn solution for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications as G.hn technology continues to bridge the gap between telecom-optimized systems and the demand for fast connectivity in industrial settings.

The certification of the GHN.SOM.PLC module, a powerful small form factor and retrofit solution from member company Teleconnect, ensures the high performance of IIoT and connected devices through MIMO-enabled powerline communications.

“Machine-to-machine communication and process automation require more than ever stable, robust and fast connectivity to operate and work efficiently, with no downtime.

The uptake in productivity, efficiency and safety need to strongly rely on agile control, self-healing capabilities and real time synchronization of industrial devices, placing G.hn as core to manufacturers’ digital transformation,” said HomeGrid Forum President Livia Rosu. “This certification marks an exciting new milestone for G.hn IIoT use cases, including autonomous mobile robots, smart sensors, AR/VR, smart lifting, smart parking systems control, smart buildings entry-door access control, safety control and factory automation. G.hn technology modules are now embedded into smart manufacturing infrastructure networks to provide the resilience needed by highly performant industrial plants.”

G.hn works seamlessly through existing wiring to provide low latency connectivity that is suitable for handling two-way, high bandwidth and real-time traffic, including environmental sensors and video surveillance. HomeGrid Forum has recently formed a new Task Force, co-chaired by Alexandre Schäfer, Head of Sales, and Philipp Rietzsch, Head of R&D, at Teleconnect, to drive G.hn innovation and deployments for IIoT applications.

Schäfer said: “G.hn has significantly boosted industrial networks with adaptive data rates of up to 1.8 Gbps over different media, from powerline to telephone wiring and coax cables. It has also proven to be the most reliable backbone for visible light communications, such as LiFi. Now, the certification of GHN.SOM.PLC means that the industry can be confident in the module’s interoperability to other G.hn chipsets and devices.”

HomeGrid Forum G.hn testing ensures that commercially available solutions comply with ITU-T G.hn standards and the interoperability and performance requirements set out in the HomeGrid Forum Certification Test Plans.

Rietzsch emphasized: “The certification is a significant milestone as there is now a verified G.hn solution for industrial environments that offers best in-class connectivity and robustness. With the newly formed Industrial IoT Task Force, this certification is just the start of new G.hn solutions portfolio that open exciting opportunities for industrial settings. Our mission is to help create a sustainable competitive advantage with most machines connected to improve efficiency and reduce cost.”

You can find more information regarding G.hn technology and solutions:

https://homegridforum.org/solutions/

HomeGrid Forum Members can download the Industrial IoT specifications and milestones documents from the Members area: https://members.homegridforum.org/wg/IIoT-TF/dashboard

To find out more about HomeGrid Forum G.hn certification, please visit:

https://homegridforum.org/certification-overview/

For more information about the GHN.SOM.PLC module from Teleconnect, visit: https://www.teleconnect.de/ghn-tcd.pdf

HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world's best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers, and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. G.hn is the most reliable and versatile wireless home network backbone available today. Our members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology – over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program.

