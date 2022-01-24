Xalient bolsters US presence with key appointments as part of ambitious expansion plans

London, UK, 29th March 2022: Xalient, a rapidly growing, global specialist in networking and cybersecurity announced today that it has completed the latest phase of the company’s expansion with several key appointments in the US. These recent developments bolster Xalient’s existing presence in North America and support the expansion of the company’s growing global customer base from east to west coast.

Jeff Gray joins the company as Vice-President, US Operations. As a member of Xalient’s global Senior Leadership Team, Jeff will be responsible for accelerating Xalient’s capabilities in the region, playing an active role in client relationships and driving future growth. Jeff brings more than 30 years of senior enterprise IT experience, including 14 years at Warner Music Group and 12 years at AOL Time Warner, while most recently operating as an independent consultant managing large-scale enterprise transformation projects for global organisations.

Kevin Peterson has also joined the US team as Senior Cyber Security Strategist, responsible for helping Xalient customers develop and deliver their zero-trust networking and security strategies. Kevin is a recognised thought leader in cybersecurity and brings rich experience, previously leading his own consulting firm serving Fortune 500 companies. Prior to that he worked with Zscaler as Director, Security and Network Transformation, McKesson and Juniper Networks.

Additionally, Andrew Creech and Randy Leach join as Principal Consultants. They join the established global consulting team, responsible for designing and deploying secure, modern networks for Xalient’s US customers. Andrew has rich experience in delivering cloud solutions to large enterprises, gained during a 20-year IT career, including key roles at Verizon and IBM, while Randy brings experience in design and implementation of a wide array of digital technologies and solutions gained in companies including, most recently, media company E.W Scripps, also at Worldwide Technology and Crown Equipment Corporation.

Xalient’s US team has been further strengthened with the appointment of Marc Mancuso as Senior Business Development Manager, with responsibility for driving growth in the NW Pacific region. Marc joins from Verizon where he held a variety of market-facing roles during a successful 20-year career.

And finally, Emilee Khalil joins the growing team as Senior Account Manager, responsible for some of Xalient’s major accounts in the US. She joins from Spectrum Enterprise, prior to which Emilee was with HPE, Verizon and AT&T, gaining wide and valuable experience in the secure networking sector.

Commenting on this latest phase of Xalient’s global expansion Chief Operating Officer Mark Cooke said: “We have a very successful US operation that has helped Xalient expand its business significantly in recent years, delivering around half of our global revenues. To ensure we continue this growth path and keep delivering exceptional customer service, we are delighted to welcome these high calibre, experienced professionals into our business and wish them much success at Xalient.”

These new leadership and operational roles will enable Xalient to quickly scale to meet customer demand supported by its new service Martina, a unique AI-powered virtual network engineer designed to strengthen Xalient’s Managed Services capabilities. Martina helps triage and resolve issues quickly, often through self-healing. This results in less downtime, enhanced security and a better experience for customers. Its development has also provided Xalient consultants with the opportunity to be involved at the forefront of AI innovation, particularly where the outcome means they can focus on more strategic aspects of service delivery, while Martina takes care of many of the day-to-day issues.

About Xalient

Xalient, based in the UK and USA, counts Kellogg’s, Hamley’s, WPP and Keurig Dr Pepper among its clients. It was established just six years ago to disrupt the traditional markets for secure networking, taking advantage of the huge shift to cloud technology that has created high demand for flexible, cost-effective global connectivity and protection against increasingly complex cyber threats.

Combining transformative, software-defined network, security, and communication technologies with intelligent managed services, Xalient helps the world’s top brands become more resilient, adaptable and responsive to change.

*Xalient was named as #6 fastest growing tech companies headquartered in the UK in 2021 by Dun & Bradstreet.

*Xalient was named most recently in the FT1000 list of fastest growing companies across all sectors in Europe 2022.

