JumpCloud Expands in EMEA

Expansion under industry GTM expert in response to growing international demand and adoption of the cloud directory platform

LONDON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JumpCloud today announced expansion of its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) team and that industry veteran Denis Dorval has joined as vice president to manage EMEA expansion from London. The expansion and Dorval’s addition follow a year of strong revenue growth and customer momentum for JumpCloud, including in EMEA.

“The rapid growth of our EMEA customer base shows admins everywhere need simple, effective ways to manage IT,” said Kevin Biggs, chief revenue officer, JumpCloud. “Our mission is to make work happen, and a critical element of that is providing robust support and resources to power IT teams around the world. Denis is a world-class addition given his GTM and sales expertise, his ability to deliver value to customers in this new world of cloud services, and his experience in customer success and growth in EMEA will be essential as increasing numbers of global organizations deploy JumpCloud to manage IT.”

“Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, currently operating in 115 cities in 18 countries across Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia,” said Mostafa Kandil, CEO, Swvl . “With the JumpCloud platform as our IT foundation, we now have a single cloud directory that can connect to all our IT resources including devices, applications, servers, networks, and cloud-based infrastructure, making work happen at Swvl so that we can keep cities, people, and businesses moving.”

As EMEA demand accelerates, JumpCloud has invested in expanding its EMEA presence by adding critical resources, including hosting a series of roadshows , offering JumpCloud University courses and certification, and plans to double its EMEA managed services providers (MSP) footprint in the next 12 months. Currently, over 300 MSPs across Europe make JumpCloud’s directory platform the core of IT operations, leveraging it to securely connect users to cloud and on-premises resources and devices.

For example, Employee Zero is an MSP based in the U.K. that has worked with JumpCloud since 2016. “At Employee Zero, our customers are small to midsize-enterprises (SMEs) that have to achieve a wide range of goals, while dealing with a competitive market for IT talent. They need services that can help them meet their goals, be implemented quickly, and deliver a fast return on investment. Working with JumpCloud, we can help customers with their ongoing needs for remote work support, covering multiple use cases in one platform,” said Cherie Pitcher, CIO, Employee Zero.

To further partner success, JumpCloud has committed to a number of in-person learning events. Tom Bridge, host of the Mac Admins podcast and JumpCloud’s principal product manager, will keynote Brighton’s MacAD.UK on March 29-30, the premier conference for Apple admins to network, learn, and discuss critical IT issues. Bridge is also presenting at the SITS conference at London’s ExCeL Centre on May 11-12, and JumpCloud is sponsoring London’s Tech Week June 13-17.

“Avi Medical chose JumpCloud as its cloud directory to improve its work strategy for users and how it manages users, devices, and access for its growing number of staff members,” said Artur Domi, senior IT manager, Avi Medical . “We chose JumpCloud as it meant we could support our users working remotely across devices quickly without needing any on-premises hardware. JumpCloud’s product meant that we could get all our services to manage work such as identity management, device management, and strong authentication in one place. Using JumpCloud, we are able to quickly and securely scale as we continue to grow.”

“As companies adjust to the new hybrid-remote work model, they are demanding simplicity in IT, and are seeking solutions that unify and secure user access across the entire employee workflow,” said Dorval. “JumpCloud’s directory foundation offers a uniquely centralized approach to identity that can power — and secure — everything an employee needs to do, and I look forward to leading EMEA growth as more and more organizations select it to power their IT.”

Dorval brings more than 20 years of experience building business operations for technology companies, with roles including chief operating officer at DueDil and vice president EMEA for Apigee.

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.