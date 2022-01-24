IDC Financial Insights Bolsters Analyst Team; Extends Coverage of Digital Lending Transformation and Blockchain, Crypto, and NFT Strategies

Raymond Pucci and Phillip Silitschanu Named Research Directors

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BNPL—IDC Financial Insights today announced two new strategic hires to its analyst team. Raymond Pucci was named Research Director, Worldwide Consumer and Small Business Lending Digital Transformation Strategies, and Phillip Silitschanu was named Research Director, Worldwide Blockchain, Crypto, and NFT Strategies. Together, these accomplished analysts and industry experts extend IDC Financial Insights’ coverage of critical financial technologies essential to supporting the future enterprise.

Raymond Pucci, Research Director, Worldwide Consumer and Small Business Lending Digital Transformation Strategies

As research director, Pucci will evaluate the state of technology solutions that guide lending organizations to transform their operations now and into the future. His research will focus on emerging solutions and use cases around lending transformation in financial services firms and fintechs targeted to consumers and small and medium-sized businesses. His recently published report, B2B Buy Now, Pay Later Poses Threat to Small Business Bank Lenders (IDC #US48814522), looks at the changing face and disrupting forces of small business working capital lending; specifically, fintechs that have digitized the legacy lending processes used by many banks.

As the former Research Director at Mercator Advisory Group, Pucci focused on digital commerce, mobile technology applications, merchant payment services, and small business financial solutions. Prior to Mercator, Pucci was Founder and Managing Director of Lexington Research Group, a market intelligence firm. A former Adjunct Professor at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell in the School of Business, Pucci regularly presents at financial technology industry conferences.

Phillip Silitschanu, Research Director, Worldwide Blockchain, Crypto and NFT Strategies

In his new role, Silitschanu will examine Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, and NFT across all industries worldwide. Most notably, his research will focus on financial services, government, supply chain, institutional, art, collectibles, and intellectual property, in addition to related regulatory topics. Silitschanu recently published a report, NFTs for the Metaverse and Web3: More than Just Digital Art (IDC #US48850322), that examines the rising use of NFTs, both as individual pieces of art, but beyond that as well — as secure, immutable, tradeable stores of data and unique digital identifiers of real-world tangible assets.

Most recently at a blockchain/STO start-up, Silitschanu is widely recognized as an expert on the application of blockchain in global capital markets and financial services. A member of the Board of Advisors of the International Due Diligence Organization, Silitschanu has spoken at many Blockchain and Crypto conferences and spearheaded the development of a Blockchain/DeFi conference in New York City. He has also published numerous white papers on the use of Blockchain in financial services, co-authored Euromoney Books’, Multi-Manager Funds: Long Only Strategies for Managers and Investors, and held various consulting positions with industry research and financial services firms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Raymond and Phillip to the IDC Financial Insights team and look forward to their collective contributions to our research library,” said Jerry Silva, program vice president, IDC Financial Insights. “These accomplished professionals bring a wealth of experience and keen industry insights for the benefit of our customers worldwide. We are grateful for their expertise in extending our coverage of the evolving fintech landscape to help guide future enterprises in their digital journey.”

