Igloo Sets Goal to Recycle 30 Million Post-Consumer Plastic Bottles By 2025

KATY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Igloo Coolers proudly announces the company has set a cumulative goal to recycle 30 million post-consumer plastic bottles by 2025. On a mission to become the most environmentally friendly cooler company on Earth, Igloo has created a sustainability category with several eco-focused products.





“Igloo set out to become the most environmentally friendly cooler company on Earth in 2019 when we first created RECOOL, the world’s first biodegradable cooler. Since then, we have moved forward with several eco innovations and proudly created the sustainability category for the cooler industry,” said Igloo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Brian Garofalow.

Igloo’s Eco Category Timeline:

May 2019 – Launched RECOOL®, the world’s first biodegradable, compostable and recyclable cooler

October 2019 – Transitioned coolers made in the USA to include THERMECOOL™ insulation; a foam that’s 50 times better for the environment than required by law

December 2019 – Launched the initial REPREVE® Collection of cooler bags made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles

March 2021 – Debuted ECOCOOL® Collection, the world’s first hardside coolers made with post-consumer recycled resin that is derived from discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs

March 2021 – Launched the Packable Puffer cooler bag with 100% REPREVE exterior and PrimaLoft® Insulation (made from 90% post-consumer recycled materials)

In 2021, Igloo utilized 1,444,364 post-consumer plastic bottles that were recycled to create its REPREVE Collection alongside the 150,000 pounds of post-consumer milk jugs and yogurt cups that were recycled and utilized for the brand’s ECOCOOL Collection.

Next month, Igloo is launching the bestselling Trailmate cooler within its ECOCOOL Collection. The new ECOCOOL Trailmate joins five other existing ECOCOOL styles as the most feature-loaded in the collection built with 98% post-consumer recycled resin in the outside body and lid, 48% post-consumer recycled resin in the liner, THERMECOOL insulation and an impressive variety of handy design details, like all-terrain wheels, telescoping handle, bottle openers, dry storage areas, removable butler tray, umbrella holders, tie-down points and much more.

To celebrate this milestone, Igloo hosted a virtual Innovations in Sustainability event yesterday for VIP guests and debuted upcoming eco collaborations with Dogfish Head, Parks Project and TEVA.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

Contacts

Igloo Press Contact:

Master Plan Communications, Inc.

Debs Loomis

714.310.9651

[email protected]