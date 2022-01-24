InfluxData Recognized for Industry Leadership in 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards

InfluxDB wins Best Use of Data for IoT Applications category

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced InfluxDB has been named a winner in the Data Breakthrough Awards for the Best Use of Data for IoT Applications category. Conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.





“Time is critical context in IoT and Industrial IoT environments to understand both historical and current performance,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO, InfluxData. “With InfluxDB, we’re giving developers the best time series platform for IoT, powering the most demanding industrial use cases in the world. This recognition of Best Use of Data for IoT Applications further validates why InfluxDB is a vital component of the IoT technology stack.”

InfluxDB is the industry-leading time series platform for developers and organizations building real-time IoT, analytics and cloud applications with time series data. With high performance, storage compression, and sophisticated query and analytics features, InfluxDB enables developers to quickly build and integrate time-stamped data applications, and then scale massive data workloads within those applications. Customers building IoT applications with InfluxDB can identify and anticipate trends over time, ensuring mission-critical processes are more consistent, efficient and reliable.

“Managing IoT and industrial data and making it all sync together seamlessly is a significant challenge facing IoT developers,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at Data Breakthrough. “InfluxDB is tackling these complexities head-on by giving developers a platform to unlock value from time series data so they can build applications quickly and to scale. Congratulations to the InfluxData team for its ‘breakthrough’ InfluxDB platform taking home this 2022 Data Breakthrough Award.”

To view the complete list of winners for the 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards, visit https://databreakthroughawards.com/2022-winners/.

InfluxData recently announced accelerating momentum in IoT and Industrial IoT, along with new InfluxDB features and capabilities for developers and engineers working with time series data at the edge. Last month, InfluxDB Cloud was named a winner in the 2021-22 Cloud Awards category for Best Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things.

For more information about using InfluxDB for IoT monitoring and analytics, visit the InfluxData website. To learn more about InfluxDB, the most powerful time series platform, sign up for a free cloud trial.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform. We empower developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Siemens and Tesla, to build real-time IoT, analytics and cloud applications with time-stamped data. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of data produced by sensors, systems or applications that change over time. Easy to start and scale, InfluxDB gives developers time to focus on the features and functionalities that give their apps a competitive edge. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco, with a workforce distributed worldwide. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

