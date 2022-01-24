Joseph Rotondo to Join MidOcean Partners as CLO Senior Portfolio Manager

Invesco Executive Will Bring Over Two Decades of Experience Across CLO Portfolio Management and Leveraged Finance

Further Strengthens MidOcean’s CLO Platform Following Appointment of Jamil Nathoo as Managing Director

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in alternative credit investments and middle-market private equity, announced today that Joseph Rotondo, Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Senior Loan group, will be joining the firm as Senior Portfolio Manager for MidOcean Credit’s Collateralized Loan Obligation (“CLO”) business. As Senior Portfolio Manager, Mr. Rotondo will be responsible for portfolio management of the firm’s existing CLOs as well as new transactions MidOcean expects to issue as it continues to build out its CLO platform. He will also serve as a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Based in New York, Mr. Rotondo will report to Dana Carey, Chief Investment Officer of MidOcean Credit.

“Over the last 20+ years, Joe has proven himself as a credit industry expert with significant experience successfully managing CLOs and a strong understanding of the leveraged finance markets,” said Mr. Carey. “We are pleased to welcome an executive of his caliber to MidOcean and are confident that he is not only an ideal leader for our CLO business, but also a strong cultural fit with our firm. As we continue to develop our CLO platform to drive significant value for our investors and partners, we look forward to leveraging Joe’s commitment to active CLO management across credit cycles.”

Mr. Rotondo brings over two decades of experience across credit origination, structuring and CLO portfolio management to MidOcean. During his tenure at Invesco, Mr. Rotondo managed over $7 billion of CLOs, and also served as a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He joined Invesco in 1998 and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2000. He previously worked in IBJ Schroder’s corporate finance group where he originated and structured senior credit facilities, and earlier served as a member of Chase’s corporate lending group, originating and underwriting traditional and leveraged senior facilities for middle market businesses. Mr. Rotondo earned a BA in economics from Rutgers College and a MSc in international accounting and finance from the London School of Economics.

The addition of Mr. Rotondo follows positive momentum for MidOcean Credit specifically and the firm more broadly. Earlier this year, the firm appointed former Goldman Sachs executive Jamil Nathoo as a Managing Director focused on expanding MidOcean’s institutional relationships and CLO platform, and in late 2021 the firm received a strategic, minority investment from Hunter Point Capital, an investment firm founded by Bennett Goodman and Avi Kalichstein.

About MidOcean Partners



MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.

Contacts

MidOcean Investor Relations



Allison Donohue



[email protected]

Media

Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright



Gasthalter & Co.



(212) 257-4170



[email protected]