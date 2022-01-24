Insight Joins New NVIDIA DGX-Ready Managed Services Program

Insight becomes one of a select group of providers authorized to help enterprises manage deployed NVIDIA DGX platforms

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, today announced that it is one of a select group of technology partners certified to support enterprises deploying NVIDIA DGX™ AI computing platforms under the new NVIDIA DGX-Ready Managed Services program. NVIDIA announced the program today at GTC, a global AI conference taking place online through March 24.

NVIDIA DGX systems is an advanced computing platform for large-scale AI infrastructure. The new NVIDIA DGX-Ready Managed Services program gives clients the option to outsource management of DGX systems deployed in corporate data centers, including the implementation and monitoring of server, storage and networking resources required to support DGX platforms.

Insight achieved certification thanks to a 30-year reputation of modernizing and managing data center infrastructure for some of the largest enterprises in the world. The company has extensive managed services experience, firsthand DGX knowledge achieved through DGX technology deployed in the Insight Research & Innovation Hubs that help clients test AI projects, and a dedicated Insight team that focuses on helping clients utilize AI to achieve a competitive advantage.

Insight has been an advanced technology partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) since 2019 and was recognized as an NPN Award Software Partner of the Year in 2021.

“Enterprise-scale AI is becoming a cornerstone of business innovation and transformation, and that is fueling increasing adoption of NVIDIA DGX technology as part of the on-premises IT ecosystem,” said Juan Orlandini, chief architect and distinguished engineer, Insight. “The new NVIDIA Managed Services program recognizes that overseeing the DGX environment requires specialized skills, and that many enterprises prefer to work with experienced service providers who can free their teams to focus on unlocking AI insights rather than spending time provisioning and maintaining their infrastructure platforms.”

“AI is transforming organizations around the world, and the new NVIDIA DGX-Ready Managed Services program expands access to the world’s most advanced AI platforms through service providers who bring expertise in running mission-critical infrastructure for their enterprise clients,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director of AI systems at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is teaming with Insight Enterprises to provide customers with a fully managed DGX solution that enables businesses to focus on AI-powered insights instead of infrastructure.”

More information about Insight’s AI and machine learning services is available on the AI and machine learning page at solutions.insight.com.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of holistic digital transformation solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,500 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

