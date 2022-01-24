LogicMonitor Wins a 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award from the Business Intelligence Group

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based observability and IT operations data collaboration platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has been honored with a 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award from the Business Intelligence Group. The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize the organizations, products and people who bring artificial intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.

LogicMonitor’s platform empowers IT teams to easily spot trends in data, automatically and effortlessly identify errors and anomalies, and generate insights to make better-informed decisions about how to run and grow their businesses. Infused with patented machine learning (ML) algorithms and AI, the platform is able to consume and analyze the ever-increasing data generated by IT—and present it in a practical, actionable way. LogicMonitor and its application of AI and ML within its monitoring and observability platform led to the company being recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations, Q4 2020.

“As more and more companies turn to launching AI-powered services and products, it’s an honor to be recognized for our outstanding AI capabilities,” said Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer, LogicMonitor. “Through the power of AIOps, LogicMonitor customers are able to see what’s coming before it happens, allowing them to cut through the noise to quickly surface information that lets them minimize downtime and maximize performance.”

“We are so proud to name LogicMonitor as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that LogicMonitor was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

LogicMonitor’s AI-powered platform provides a number of capabilities that positively impact a business’ bottom line, including:

Data forecasting which allows teams to predict future trends for monitored infrastructure, using past performance as the basis. Forecasting is an AI powered capability that helps with issue diagnosis and mitigation.

Automatic analysis of an organization’s log data (which includes millions of log files) to reveal root causes of anonymous log alerts and proactively uncover issues before they disrupt the business.

Alert analysis tabs which include logs, graphs and topology for all filtered alerts to help teams quickly discern which issues are related in order to troubleshoot faster.

An Early Warning System that detects the warning signs and symptoms that precede issues, such as patterns or anomalies in alerts or performance data, in time to warn users before they happen. This system helps enterprises prevent outages, save time and money and avoid negative reputational impact to their brands.

To learn more about LogicMonitor’s innovative platform and AI capabilities, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

About LogicMonitor®

LogicMonitor®’s SaaS-based observability and IT operations data collaboration platform helps ITOps, developers, MSPs and business leaders gain visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors everything from networks to applications to the cloud, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. For more information, visit www.bintelligence.com.

