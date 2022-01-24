Inspirage listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspirage, a leading provider of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure professional and managed services, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner “Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services” report.”1

Gartner defines OCI professional and managed service providers as those which “combine expertise in Oracle solutions and OCI with skills in managing private infrastructure, hybrid IT, multi cloud and distributed cloud to provide strategic and operational assistance as clients define and realize their cloud goals with OCI.”

We believe that Inspirage’s inclusion on the list of OCI representative vendors recognizes several of the company’s key attributes, including:

Extensive capabilities running Oracle Workloads on Oracle-recognized cloud platforms.

Expertise in Planning/Assessment, Building/Migrating Workloads, and the Running/Management of cloud environments.

Recognition as an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Partner.

Demonstrated success in multiple geographies, verticals, and peripheral technologies.

To help global customers solve business-critical challenges across the integrated enterprise, Inspirage delivers end-to-end consulting and implementation solutions that link ERP, Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management, Logistics Management, and service solutions. The company maintains an established go-to-market relationship with Oracle, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure capabilities complement Inspirage’s Oracle Cloud Application services business.

“We consider that this Gartner recognition of Inspirage OCI capabilities is a reflection of our demonstrated ability to help clients achieve end-to-end business transformations by integrating and optimizing their operations with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” said Kevin Creel, Inspirage Co-founder and President, Strategy and Business Development. “We’re extremely proud to be listed for the second time by Gartner as an OCI representative vendor.”

Inspirage’s award-winning service solutions include more than 100 PaaS solutions and an extensive track record of successful OCI Gen 1 and OCI Gen 2 migrations. Its cloud- and ERP-certified team exclusively supports on-premises and public cloud Oracle workloads, managing all aspects of Oracle deployments, application administration, and support.

[1]Gartner, “Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services” Report, Tobi Bet [March 16, 2022]

About Inspirage

Inspirage delivers end-to-end transformational initiatives solving business-critical challenges from design to delivery to enable the digital enterprise. The company provides deep industry domain and applications expertise to deliver consulting and implementation solutions spanning Customer Experience, Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management, Logistics, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), Finance, Enterprise Performance Management, and Digital Transformation. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence.

Inspirage is a global Service Partner of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and has been recognized by Oracle with numerous awards, including the 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has global presence with offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.inspirage.com.

