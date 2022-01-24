PandaDoc Recognized as the Top Leader in 6 G2 Spring 2022 Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document workflow automation platform, today announced its recognition as a “top leader” across 6 categories in the G2 Spring 2022 Reports. PandaDoc ranked No. 1 in the Spring 2022 Grid Report for Proposal, Contract Management, and Document Generation. PandaDoc was also the highest ranked leader in the Momentum Grid Report for CPQ, and earned the top spots in the Online Form Builder Index and Mid-Market Usability Index for E-Signature.

“We’ve set out to build the most intuitive platform to automate and simplify the creation, management and completion of proposals, contracts and other business critical documents. It’s an honor to continue to have this vision validated by our customers on G2,” said Sergey Barysiuk, CTO and co-founder at PandaDoc.

The G2 reports are created based on data from authentic, verified customer reviews. Real customer reviews that contributed to these rankings include:

“Hands down one of the best document workflow automation platforms on the current market. It makes e-signing a quick and secure process for organizations of any size because it is very scalable.” – Cloud support engineer for small business

“PandaDoc makes it very easy to create a professional, branded proposal template and edit specific sections per customer. It has reduced proposal creation time for us by 75%.” – Director of Sales & Marketing for Small Business

“One of the most intuitive and easiest to use tools in our tech-stack that saves so much time. Our forecasting is more accurate because we’re able to see when prospects interact with proposals in real time.” – User in Computer Software in Mid-Market

Products in the Leader quadrant for G2 grids are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores. Market presence scores measure both the scale of a product within a category as well as the degree to which the product focuses on a given segment. The Momentum score is calculated using social, web, employee, and review data that G2 has deemed influential in a company’s momentum. The Usability score is calculated by real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of use-related review questions.

To read the Spring 2022 reports visit https://www.g2.com/reports and read more customer reviews at www.g2.com/products/pandadoc/reviews . Learn more at www.PandaDoc.com

About PandaDoc

Since its founding in 2013, PandaDoc has been on a mission to empower growing businesses to thrive by taking the work out of document workflows. PandaDoc provides an all-in-one document workflow automation platform with eSignature capabilities that helps fast scaling teams accelerate the ability to create, manage and sign digital documents, including proposals, quotes and contracts and more. More than 35,000 customers are using PandaDoc to improve document workflow, insights and speed while providing an amazing experience for the end users. PandaDoc is backed by leading venture firms and corporate investors, including OMERS Growth Equity, G-Squared, Altos Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, One Peak Partners, M12 (Microsoft), and HubSpot. PandaDoc is proudly a remote-first global company.

https://www.pandadoc.com/