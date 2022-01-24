IntelliShift Launches Next-Generation AI Video Delivering 9x Incident Reduction and Guaranteed Safety ROI

Raising the bar on advanced fleet tech, IntelliShift delivers its new AI Dash Cam 400 and safety management software enhancements

COMMACK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelliShift, the leading cloud-based fleet and safety management platform, today announced the AI Dash Cam 400, available for immediate deployment. The reimagined solution includes optimized hardware with rapid install technology using plug-and-play connections that enable fleets to keep their vehicles on the road to yield an even faster time to value. Vehicles can be upfitted in less than 30 minutes, and the solution can be easily moved to other vehicles when leased or replacement vehicles get onboarded to a fleet.

IntelliShift has also released new platform enhancements that enable fleet owners to deploy and manage comprehensive safety technology quickly and seamlessly with IntelliShift’s all-in-one solution. Offering the industry’s tightest integration of video, AI, advanced telematics, and engine diagnostics, IntelliShift gives fleet owners across industries, ranging from construction to field service and utilities, the real-time access to unified data that unlocks efficiency, visibility, and safety.

The IntelliShift AI Dash Cam 400 generates cost savings and immediate safety ROI by reducing accidents, lowering insurance premiums, and providing a full-picture view of safety events through its integrated approach to collecting and analyzing data. Compared to other systems that utilize insights from disparate platforms, IntelliShift prevents siloed analytics and reporting, which often results in mixed signals about the next step to take to improve your fleet business processes.

IntelliShift’s single-source data, built on a common architecture, is always in-sync across video and telematics, ensuring accuracy and fairness in post-accident fault determination to exonerate innocent drivers and reduce settlement costs. IntelliShift’s telematics and AI video technology was designed with the knowledge that quick access to advanced AI video is central to a fleet’s ability to reduce dangerous driving and lower costs. The AI Dash Cam 400 provides key AI functionality without extraneous features that don’t directly contribute to ROI.

About 3,000 people die every year as a result of distracted driving and approximately 400,000 others are injured. A recent survey by IntelliShift also found that 82% of consumers prefer commercial vehicles have driver-facing and road-facing dash cameras installed to promote better driving behavior. IntelliShift’s AI Dash Cam 400 captures video of the road and driver simultaneously, providing proactive in-cab driver coaching to prevent dangerous behaviors. In fact, customers who implement the IntelliShift platform with integrated AI dash cams and driver scorecards, and follow its proven safety best practices, realize a 9X reduction in harsh driving incidents, including hard braking, speeding, and rapid acceleration, key contributors to high vehicle accident rates.*

“When developing the AI Dash Cam 400, we went beyond creating a product that offers a faster installation and an intelligently designed form factor. Our development was rooted in ensuring we could deliver tangible ROI through every possible avenue by solving many of the problems that the first-generation AI video solutions left out,” said Ryan Wilkinson, Chief Technology Officer at IntelliShift. “Additionally, we evolved our approach to supply chain to get product into users’ hands quickly and at scale.”

IntelliShift’s laser focus on the user experience streamlines workflows and simplifies data management for fleet operations managers and safety leaders, especially those with mid to large fleets. Highlights of the latest platform enhancements to support enterprise safety programs include:

A True End-To-End Solution for Safety AND Fleet Management – IntelliShift is the only solution that combines premium telematics, AI video safety, fuel management, fleet maintenance, inspections, compliance, and more into one system that’s built in-house, hardware to software. That means you get more reliable data, better-connected processes, and fewer tools to manage.

Faster Safety Event Viewing Workflows with Visual Thumbnails – Driver supervisors and safety leaders can quickly and easily gain necessary incident context with intelligently auto-generated visual thumbnails or easily click-to-play in an expanded view of either road-facing or driver-facing clips, based on the event trigger. The advanced AI ensures only the most critical video events are surfaced for immediate, targeted action.

– Driver supervisors and safety leaders can quickly and easily gain necessary incident context with intelligently auto-generated visual thumbnails or easily click-to-play in an expanded view of either road-facing or driver-facing clips, based on the event trigger. The advanced AI ensures only the most critical video events are surfaced for immediate, targeted action. Scalable Driver Coaching Workflows – For large fleets that generate lots of AI video events, these workflows dramatically reduce the time and effort needed to review incidents and coach drivers by batching similar safety events.

– For large fleets that generate lots of AI video events, these workflows dramatically reduce the time and effort needed to review incidents and coach drivers by batching similar safety events. Safety Scorecard Benchmarking – Safety managers can now establish consolidated benchmarks for branches or parts of their organization, providing broader visibility and deeper context into safety program effectiveness, organizational patterns, and improvements over time.

For more information on AI Dash Cam 400 and the IntelliShift fleet and safety management platform, please visit intellishift.com.

*Based on a 30-day study of 8,054 vehicles, measuring data on hard braking, harsh turning, rapid acceleration, and speeding.

About IntelliShift

IntelliShift is the leader in connected fleet and safety operations. Leveraging 20 years of telematics expertise, our cloud-based IoT platform unites people, processes, vehicles, and equipment. Connecting real-time operational data, IntelliShift delivers actionable insights and intelligently predicts and optimizes business performance. As a trusted partner to mobile and field operations spanning SMB to the enterprise market, our client-centric approach ensures a seamless deployment, easy integration with existing solutions and generates immediate returns through increased productivity, improved safety metrics and a demonstrable reduction in costs per asset. We are proud to work with leading brands including Bimbo Bakeries, Thyssenkrupp Elevators and US Ecology.

