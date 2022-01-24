Keyfactor’s Partner Program Named to CRN®’s 2022 Partner Program Guide

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, today announced it was included in the 2022 CRN® Partner Program Guide, a brand of The Channel Company. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

“Our inclusion in this year’s CRN Partner Program Guide is a testament to Keyfactor’s steadfast commitment in providing best-in-class PKI and machine identity management solutions to our partners, customers, and the surrounding enterprise ecosystem,” said Martin Musierowicz, Chief Revenue Officer, Keyfactor. “On behalf of the entire Keyfactor channel team, we are honored by this strategic recognition by CRN, one of the industry’s leading voices and authority on all things channel-centric.”

The current cybersecurity climate has seen a significant shift in the last few years. Enterprise trends like zero-trust, cloud migration, DevOps and the rise of remote work have challenged IT and security professionals. Digital transformation has introduced a rise in machine identities, causing enterprises to reconsider how they manage certificates and keys of digital identities. This has created a significant opportunity for Keyfactor and its Partner Program; the company has witnessed exponential growth in its partner ecosystem over the last few years. Launched in February 2020, the Keyfactor Partner Program helps partners bring Keyfactor’s leading PKI and machine identity management solutions to today’s modern enterprise. Most recently, Keyfactor’s B.J. Ferguson, Vice President, Channel Sales and Operations, was recognized as one of CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises. The company helps security teams manage cryptography as critical infrastructure by simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and enabling crypto-agility at scale. Companies trust Keyfactor to secure every digital key and certificate for multi-cloud enterprises, DevOps, and embedded IoT security.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

