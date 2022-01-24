CRN® Lists Dialpad in Its 2022 Partner Program Guide

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together with TrueCaaS™ (truly unified communications as a service). Together with partners as an integral part of its growth strategy, Dialpad simplifies business communications with enterprise-grade solutions through a single pane of glass. In the past year, the Dialpad channel team grew 400% in tandem with the launch of the partner account manager and channel development manager teams as well as international expansion.

“Being named to the CRN Partner Program Guide is a wonderful recognition of Dialpad’s achievements and unparalleled momentum,” said Mike Kane, Dialpad SVP of Worldwide Channel Sales. “This year, Dialpad will continue to focus on partner enablement, education, and activation while giving our partners best-in-class tools and resources to win the UCaaS and CCaaS markets. We are so excited to expand our partner ecosystem experience and broaden the awareness of Dialpad as the best-in-industry provider of support, enablement, and solutions.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

Additional Resources

Learn more about the launch of the Partner Awards Program

Read about the channel accolades from 2021

Social Networks:

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI Contact Center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Collette White



[email protected]

(415) 604-0011

Jennifer Hogan



The Channel Company



[email protected]