Kindred Announces INDUCT AI-Powered Robotic Workcell Automating Parcel, Post, E-Commerce Induction to Fill Workforce Gaps

INDUCT Workcells Revolutionize Small Parcel Fulfillment to Meet Increasing E-commerce Demand

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Kindred Powered by Ocado Group announced it will bring to market INDUCT, an AI-powered robotic system designed to automate the small parcel induction process. The INDUCT workcell will help parcel, post, and e-commerce fulfillment companies alleviate capacity shortages and increase efficiency – a critical need for e-commerce supply chains at this pivotal time. See a video of the INDUCT system in action here.





“Kindred INDUCT is a highly-intelligent robotic system that modernizes induction processes so customers can meet the breakneck pace of consumer demand for e-commerce shipments,” said Marin Tchakarov, CEO of Kindred. “The proprietary Kindred CORE/AutoGrasp™ reinforcement learning platform is continuously improving, becoming smarter, faster, and more efficient as it learns from millions of picks across our fleet of deployed robots every day.”

Built on Kindred’s proprietary CORE/AutoGrasp artificial intelligence platform, the INDUCT robotic system is a high-speed workcell that identifies items and determines how to handle them, a process known as induction. It accurately picks, maneuvers, and places items onto a moving belt, bomb bay, or tilt sorter. The platform combines AI-powered machine vision, grasping, and manipulation algorithms to handle parcels of varying size, fragility, and materials.

“AI and reinforcement learning is in Kindred’s DNA and embedded in all our products. Those capabilities enabled us to quickly solve the engineering challenge of automating induction – a more challenging process than picking and sorting due to the unstructured and unpredictable dynamics of handling parcels,” said Anne Marie Neatham, Chief Operating Officer, Kindred.

Starting with a cluttered avalanche of parcels, the INDUCT in-feed system separates items from a chute onto a series of belts, dividing and unstacking pieces into two organized streams. Using Adaptive Motion Control, two synchronized robotic arms pick up each item at the precise speed and grip required for its shape and weight and place it on a free space on the moving sorter. Built-in scanners capture barcodes as items move down the sorter, regardless of orientation. The INDUCT system can:

Grasp and maneuver items up to 4 kilograms (8 pounds) with a variety of shapes, surface textures, and materials, both rigid packaging and loose plastic

Induct with throughput of 1,600 – 2,000 picks per hour (PPH)

Fit within the confines of most induction workstations with a footprint of 2.7 meters by 1.4 meters (8 feet 10 inches by 4 feet 6 inches).

Kindred developed several new algorithms to enable the INDUCT system to accurately achieve sortation, induction, and singulation regardless of the item, dimensions, characteristics, or orientation. Integrated into Kindred’s CORE/AutoGrasp reinforcement learning platform, these capabilities can now be deployed in any future Kindred product.

Adaptive Motion Control – Machine vision, grasping, and manipulation algorithms respond to varying characteristics to ensure each item is suctioned with the right strength, moved at the correct speed, and placed with precision.

– Machine vision, grasping, and manipulation algorithms respond to varying characteristics to ensure each item is suctioned with the right strength, moved at the correct speed, and placed with precision. In-process Barcode Scanning – A five-sided barcode scanning system captures barcodes on each grasped item while the robotic arm is in motion, maximizing throughput by reducing the need to reorientate parcels.

A five-sided barcode scanning system captures barcodes on each grasped item while the robotic arm is in motion, maximizing throughput by reducing the need to reorientate parcels. In-Slot Detection – Optimal placement is detected on the sorter using vision systems to monitor both upstream and downstream. The workcell will evaluate whether the item should be placed in a single or double tray, select the next available space, and verify placement accuracy, notifying the scan tunnel of any defects.

Numerous INDUCT workcells can perform collaboratively along the same fulfillment line for maximum productivity and integrate with many different communication protocols, customizations, and customer and warehouse management systems. Kindred’s integration team can develop customized screens for cycle reporting, performance statistics, and parameter configuration.

To learn more about Kindred INDUCT and see the system in action visit www.kindred.ai/induct.

About Kindred

Founded in 2014, Kindred Powered by Ocado Group is a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) company contributing to the workforce of the future through human-robot collaboration. Kindred’s cutting-edge CORE/AutoGrasp™ reinforcement learning platform is the foundation of its proprietary technologies, including AI-enabled SORT and INDUCT robots. Kindred robots continuously improve becoming faster and more accurate over time so clients can automate e-commerce fulfillment and supply chain operations while increasing throughput. The company is co-located in San Francisco and Toronto and is part of the UK-based Ocado Group plc. For more information, visit www.kindred.ai.

