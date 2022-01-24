KIOXIA Introduces 2nd Generation SSDs for Enterprise and Hyperscale Data Centers Designed with PCIe 5.0 Technology

New CD8 Series Improves Performance over PCIe 4.0 SSDs1 by up to 135%

SAN JOSE, CA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KIOXIA America, Inc., today announced that it is sampling its 2nd generation PCIe® 5.0 SSD for enterprise and data center customers. After being the first vendor to offer a drive using the PCIe 5.0 interface, KIOXIA has now introduced the new CD8 Series data center NVMe™ SSD family. CD8 SSDs double the bandwidth per lane over PCIe 4.0 SSDs from 16 gigatransfers per second (GT/s) to 32GT/s and are optimized for hyperscale data center and enterprise server-attached workloads.





“Today, PCIe 4.0 SSDs are considered at the forefront in terms of delivering the highest levels of drive performance,” commented Greg Wong, founder and principal analyst, Forward Insights. “Next generation PCIe 5.0 SSDs provide twice the level of performance, and will continue to propel the PCIe/NVMe SSD market – which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% out to 2026.”

Based on the KIOXIA 5th generation BiCS FLASH™ TLC 3D flash memory technology, the CD8 Series’ 7th generation enterprise SSD design utilizes a proprietary KIOXIA controller and firmware in a 2.5-inch2, 15mm Z-height form factor. The new drives are designed to the PCIe 5.0®, Open Compute Project (OCP) Datacenter NVMe SSD and NVMe 1.4 specifications, and are well-suited to applications and use cases that include high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, caching layer, content streaming, and financial trading and analysis.

Key features:

Read-intensive 1 DWPD 3 endurance targeted for hyperscale and server-centric workloads, in capacities from 960 gigabytes to 15.36 terabytes *

endurance targeted for hyperscale and server-centric workloads, in capacities from 960 gigabytes to 15.36 terabytes Mixed-use 3 DWPD endurance targeted for enterprise and write-intensive workloads, in capacities from 800 gigabytes to 12.8 terabytes

Delivers 7.2 GB/s sequential read throughput and random read performance of 1.25 million IOPS

Delivers 6.0 GB/s sequential write throughput and random write performance of 200 K, an improvement of up to 135% 1 over the previous generation version

over the previous generation version Available in multiple device security options including sanitize instant erase (SIE4) and self-encrypted drive (SED5) in a 2.5-inch form factor

“As a leading supplier of SSDs for enterprise server, storage, and data center customers, KIOXIA continues to build on its legacy of rapidly bringing to market next-generation PCIe technologies on the latest 3D flash memory lithography,” noted Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “The CD8 Series offers improved write performance and consistent Quality-of-Service across a wide range of workloads, enabling enterprise and hyperscale data center customers to realize their application needs.”

The KIOXIA CD8 Series is now available for customer evaluation. For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn®.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2022 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1: Compared to KIOXIA CD6 Series drives.

2: “2.5-inch” indicates the form factor of the SSD. It does not indicate the drive’s physical size.

3: DWPD: Drive Write(s) Per Day. One full drive write per day means the drive can be written and re-written to full capacity once a day every day under the specified workload for the specified lifetime. Actual results may vary due to system configuration, usage and other factors.

4: SIE: Sanitize Instant Erase option supports Crypto Erase, which is a standardized feature defined by the technical committees (T10) of INCITS (the InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards).

5: SED: Self-Encrypting Drive option supports TCG Enterprise SSC.

NVM Express™ and NVMe ™ word marks are registered and unregistered service marks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

LinkedIn is a trademark of LinkedIn Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

*All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

