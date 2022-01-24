WellAir Launches a New Advanced Air Cleaning Device in Europe with Independently Tested Industry Leading 99.9% Effectiveness Against Airborne Pathogens

The Novaerus Defend 400 is a CE marked device that combines WellAir’s patented NanoStrike™ Technology with a triple-stage filtration system to optimize the health of indoor spaces





DUBLIN & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WellAir, the leading health technology company that provides indoor air disinfection solutions, today announced the European launch of its Novaerus Defend 400. Novaerus has been a pioneer in combatting airborne and surface transmitted hospital-acquired infections world-wide for over 10 years. The air cleaning device is CE marked and is 99.9% effective at inactivating airborne pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 proxy virus (MS2 Bacteriophage), MRSA, bacteria, and fungi; while also purifying the air of particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, gases, and odours. With the launch, WellAir continues to chart a new path forward for healthy indoor environments at a time when air quality has never been a bigger priority.

Recent research published in the Journal of Hospital Infection also found that Novaerus air disinfection devices utilizing NanoStrike technology – a transformational method of air disinfection that bursts airborne pathogen cells, rapidly inactivating them to help ensure they are no longer a threat of infection – may contribute to the prevention of hospital-acquired infections by reducing the microbial load in the air. The study is the first of its kind to examine portable air cleaning and disinfection devices in an intensive care unit.

“We are bringing the Defend 400 to the European market at a turning point for indoor air quality, as more people are recognizing the role it plays in health and wellness,” said WellAir Chief Science Officer Felipe Soberon. “Given that much of this technology was developed in Dublin laboratories, it is great to see this technology now available in Europe, following a successful U.S. launch.”

Unlike other air cleaning technologies, NanoStrike’s effectiveness lies in its ability to inactivate nanosized pathogens on contact. The Defend 400’s four-stage pathogen inactivation and filtration process also utilizes medical-grade filters in order to capture bacterial debris, fine and large particles, VOCs, gases, odours, and impurities.

“COVID-19 has focused more attention on indoor air quality and has elevated the importance of safer indoor environments by reducing the risk of exposure to airborne pathogens. This is exactly what the Defend 400 is designed to do”, said WellAir President and CEO Todd M. Pope. “This portable device expands our product portfolio, delivering powerful air cleaning in multiple device sizes.”

The Novaerus Defend 400 is ideally suited for healthcare settings but is effective in a wide array of indoor environments, such as schools and offices. It is available through WellAir’s Novaerus global distributor network. For more information, visit: https://www.novaerus.com/novaerus-defend-400.

WellAir’s mission is to make the indoor world cleaner and safer. The company’s broad range of clean air and surface products are scientifically proven to help safeguard how people work, live and play. WellAir, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading provider of infection control solutions.

