Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 23, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed KOACOMBAT on March 22, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KOACOMBAT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

The KOA COMBAT Project utilizes the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to build a revolutionary, KOA COMBAT betting platform, gaming platform and metaverse, while giving combat fighters a future that goes beyond an MMA fighters career, combatting changes in the world such as climate change, giving to kid’s programs including kids with disabilities, wounder warrior project and other non-profits from around the globe. The KOACOMBAT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on March 22, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Figure 1: KOACOMBAT Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/117714_13e7e5236477ba71_002full.jpg

Introducing The KOA COMBAT Project

The KOA COMBAT Project is a project that fights for change, it utilizes the power of blockchain technology, developed its own cryptocurrency KOACOMBAT to support the movement of combat sports and will actively be involved in giving combat fighters a future that goes beyond an MMA fighters career.

The KOACOMBAT cryptocurrency adopts the best security and protection to assist the user so no central entity can compromise their identity, and creates opportunity to work with a tangible token that could withstand global and metaverse changes in currency.

Additionally, a play-to-earn gaming platform is under development for the KOA COMBAT Project, which will immerse people in a gaming experience that has not been done before in the crypto universe. Moreover, a future swap will also be built to allow KOACOMBAT token holders to store and swap NFTs.

The KOA COMBAT Project leads the crypto industry with its best-in-class tokenomics, renowned cryptologists development team, 60+ years combined professional management team, top co-sponsorships, state of the art fighter NFTs, first of its kind P2E gaming platform, LIVE PPV event streaming and extensive charitable giving.

About KOACOMBAT Token

Based on Ethereum Network, KOACOMBAT has a total supply of 50 quadrillion (i.e. 50,000,000,000,000,000) tokens. It taxes a total of 10% on each transaction, of which 1% will be burned, 2.5% goes directly to each and every holder proportionately, 2% goes to the liquidity pool to forever strengthen the project’s price floor, 2.5% goes to further market the project, and the rest 2% goes into the KOA COMBAT Charity Program which will be donated to animal-related charity, non-profit organizations for solving climate change, etc.

KOACOMBAT has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on March 22, 2022, investors who are interested in the KOA COMBAT Project investment can easily buy and sell KOACOMBAT token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of KOACOMBAT on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

