QORPO Announces Launch of Crypto Citizen

Bratislava, Slovakia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 23, 2022) – A well known international gaming studio QORPO had announced the launch of their most anticipated blockchain gaming project of 2022, Crypto Citizen. Crypto Citizen is one of the most anticipated blockchain gaming projects of 2022. It’s being developed by skilled people with experience from Gameloft, Blizzard, Ubisoft and other AAA gaming studios. Crypto Citizen is a Rule-and-Earn MMO RPG Metaverse game with an interesting storyline and a futuristic-looking city of Metropolit, where players race and fight in different game modes. The game is made out of 3 main phases: Illegal Drag Races, Fighting Games and the final phase – Open World MMO RPG with endless possibilities.

Crypto Citizen Image

Crypto Citizen will offer a complete in-game ecosystem where players only need one character to start. Drag Races is the starting phase of Crypto Citizen where gamers only need an avatar and a car to begin. Fighting Games are PvP fights and turn-based games. Crypto Citizen will be the final phase of the game, controlled from a 3rd person view in all directions in a 3D environment. This phase is an open world with high attention to detail and an action packed gameplay with perks like the Portal Feature or Purge Event.

Play-and-earn (P&E) gaming is revolutionary but in almost all cases, players need to invest in NFTs before they can play. The Crypto Citizen Portal Feature will offer NFT enthusiasts and gamers a chance to try out the game before investing a single dime. Players only need to deposit some gaming NFT and they will get a rented metaverse avatar or vehicle for free, which can be used to earn CyberCash ($CCASH).

Besides PvP fights, drag races, raids and much more, there is a Purge event in one district of Metropolit, happening every week and with absolutely no rules. Players can loot and spread chaos all over the district, where only the best Crypto Citizens survive. If you prefer anarchy all the time, The RugPull Zone is a special district where the Purge event runs 24/7.

CyberCash As The Next-Gen Metaverse Token

Crypto Citizen received more than 200,000 pre-registrations for its Alpha Test and went through 3 Whitelists of $CCASH through Polkastarter, Firestarter and Seedify. People also had a chance to join the private allocation and entry prices in this project varied from $0.05 to $0.07 per one $CCASH.

The amount of $CCASH determines the players’ Citizen Ranking, while the time period gamers hold $CCASH deter-mines the Governance Power. There is a max supply of 1,000,000,000 $CCASH tokens and only 12,000,000 of them (1.2%) will be released at the exchange listing. The developers of Crypto Citizen made sure to create fair and rewarding gameplay by redistributing 25% of the revenue to the player reward pool and 12.5% will be burned.

There was also a sale of Crypto Citizen gaming NFTs on Binance and OKX. These NFTs sold out on Binance within a few seconds, and under one hour on OKX. People bought 3,000 Crypto Citizen NFTs as mystery boxes for $199 and now they can get ready for the Alpha Test or sell these NFTs. Listing of $CCASH on crypto exchanges is also coming soon. Crypto Citizen hasn’t been fully launched yet, and already achieved something competitors only dream of. Follow Crypto Citizen’s social media for more information.

