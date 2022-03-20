Kukun Hires Former Expedia Technology Leader as Vice President of Engineering

Matt Nichols joins proptech startup to scale product engineering efforts

Kukun, the leading proptech platform and originator of property data, home valuations, and homeowner investment solutions, announced today that Matt Nichols has been recruited from Expedia to lead product engineering. Nichols brings expertise from one of the world's most innovative travel and hospitality booking companies to help scale products and services at Kukun.





Nichols joins Kukun after spending nearly 16 years at Expedia, where he worked in multiple roles in the company’s engineering group, demonstrating a mastery of key skills that will help propel Kukun’s mission forward.

As an engineering leader for Expedia’s eCommerce platform, where all bookings are managed, Nichols built complex systems that processed millions of transactions while transforming data into actionable intelligence. He was responsible for creating a commerce tax platform that consolidated complex data and global government regulations into a system featuring high-scale, real-time APIs and accounting-grade data accuracy. Previously, he led the engineering of the Hotwire data platform, organizing its marketing, data science, analytics and business intelligence to create a streamlined and flexible function that could run at scale in the cloud.

Now, as Vice President of Engineering at Kukun, Nichols will leverage his talents as he oversees all functions of the engineering team to ensure the company is positioned to execute new products and reach business goals. His extensive experience with normalizing complex data sets, effectively organizing their aggregation and orchestration, will enable him to harness property data in the Kukun tech stack to deliver unique insight to consumers.

“I am honored to join the leadership team at Kukun,” Nichols said. “My colleagues are visionaries who are reimagining real estate investment opportunities with interactive products for consumers to understand and leverage their home value. I am excited to help Kukun deliver tangible information to consumers when they are considering upgrading or renovating their properties.”

Kukun Founder and CEO Raf Howery said Nichols’s skills will help elevate the company’s consumer-facing offerings, such as iHomeManager, to efficiently manage home maintenance projects and observe neighborhood activity.

“Matt has the experience and ambition we were looking for to lead our engineering initiatives,” Howery said. “At Kukun, he will develop our tech stack to provide consumers with interactive products that allow them to understand their property’s value and potential value.”

This is the third strategic hire for Kukun in 2022. Recently, the proptech startup added Ralph McLaughlin and Dong Xiang to the leadership team.

With the addition of these three industry experts, Kukun is taking active steps to revolutionize real estate analytics by producing advanced solutions for long-standing industry bottlenecks at scale. With Kukun, homeowners, investors, buyers, financiers, and appraisers can make the most informed decisions for the best possible outcomes.

