Maximus Names Former IRS Executive Stan Hawkins as Vice President and Strategic Client Executive

Hawkins Joins Maximus After Nearly 13 Years in Technology Leadership with IRS

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that Stan Hawkins has been named as new Vice President and Strategic Client Executive, Federal Civilian. Hawkins joins Maximus after working for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for nearly 13 years in a variety of information technology and technology leadership roles.

“Stan Hawkins has been a recognized technology leader during his time with the IRS, working with IT modernization projects that transformed the agency,” said Teresa A. Weipert, General Manager, Federal Services, Maximus. “We are thrilled that Stan has joined the Maximus team, as we continue to develop and broaden our IT modernization capabilities and offerings to drive innovation with our government customers. Stan’s background in bringing people, processes, and innovation together for the highest quality program outcome is aligned with Maximus’ approach to serving the government and the citizens we serve.”

Hawkins most recently served as Director, Internal Management Domain, Application Development, for the IRS, where his mission was to build, maintain, test, and deliver internal systems, such as financial systems, payroll, and support for IRS tax courts. Prior to that, Hawkins was Director, Enterprise Technology Implementation, Enterprise Operations, for nearly four years. His focus was on leadership and technology direction for large program initiatives at the agency. In total, Hawkins was with the IRS in different leadership roles since 2009.

“IT modernization and the customer experience is at the heart of everything the federal government does today, and Maximus is uniquely positioned to work with every agency to meet their technology challenges,” said Hawkins. “During my time at IRS, I witnessed first-hand the evolution of technology, and how it can be used by federal agencies to improve their processes and offer better service to citizens as well as a better taxpayer experience. I look forward to bringing my years of public service knowledge to Maximus as the company seek more ways to help federal agencies best utilize the emerging and innovative technology available.”

