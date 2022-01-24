SANDSIV Named Gold Medallist and Leader in the 2022 SoftwareReviews VOC Data Quadrant

Customers have spoken: sandsiv+ is rated #1 Voice of the Customer (VOC) software in the world

ZURICH – March 23, 2022 – SANDSIV, the global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as the #1 leading software vendor and the Gold Medalist in the 2022 Voice of the Customer (VOC) Software Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting Info-Tech Research Group. The report is unique as the results are based solely on feedback on user satisfaction related to product features and the customer experience with the vendor.

The top 8 companies in the world were determined through customer interviews with actual software users. The interviews were used to gather intelligence and analyze the performance of a company’s products and services. Customers gave scores between 1-5 in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation – to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor.

SoftwareReviews named SANDSIV a gold medalist as it received an 8.8 composite score for its VOC software sandsiv+, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from end-users. Availability and Quality of Training, Ease of Implementation, Support and Usability and Intuitiveness were amongst the strongest capabilities associated with SANDSIV. sandsiv+ also secured the highest satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing product features including Multi-Channel Data Collection, Text & Sentiment Analytics, and Data Visualization.

The company was also named number one in SoftwareReviews’ 2022 Emotional Footprint – an index that illustrates the customer experience with software vendors, showing a complex relationship spanning procurement, implementation, service, and support – with a score of +94, receiving high scores around Relationships and Interaction with Technical and Product Specialists, Service Experience, and Conflict Resolution Experience.

SANDSIV outscored Qualtrics (scored 7.9) in every category, including vendor capability, product features, strategy and innovation, product experience, and conflict resolution. sandsiv+ also outscored Medallia (scored 7.1) and doubled its scores in strategy and innovation, service experience, and negotiation and contract. The company also outscored SurveyMonkey, Alchemer, Forsta, AskNicely, and SurveySparrow.

“Customers are at the center of everything we do at SANDSIV, and we place great importance on collecting and acting on their Voices,” said Federico Cesconi, CEO of SANDSIV. “We believe our care for the customer and our ability to continuously innovate and address emerging market needs is the reason we leapt ahead on vision and were named a Leader in the Info-Tech report.”

This recognition follows others the company has received over the years. In 2021, SANDSIV won the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Product Leadership Award in the European Voice of the Customer and was recognized by Gartner, OMDIA, and Forrester Research as a VoC market leader, marking SANDSIV’s arrival as a global leader in the CX/VoC space.

SANDSIV will continue to work hard to best serve medium and large companies with complex needs worldwide. For more information or to request a demo, visit sandsiv.com.

To view the report results and product scorecard, visit https://sandsiv.com/2022-softwarereviews-voice-of-customer-data-quadrant/

###

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland’s main technology hub. Listed as a leading VOC vendor in Gartner’s recent VOC Market report, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions “sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations throughout EMEA, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX platform harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel, and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The platform supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

Source: RealWire