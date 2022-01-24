PacBio Opens European Headquarters in London

PacBio Logo in New London Office PacBio opens new office in London.

Company Announces New European Headquarters to Serve Growing Customer Demand in Europe, Middle East and Africa Region

Also Announces First Commercial Services Provider in Europe

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate, sequencing platforms, today announced the company’s expansion to better serve customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The company announced a new European headquarters in London expected to open April 4, 2022, and a relationship with Swiss-based Genesupport, a Sonic Healthcare company, the first commercial service provider to offer PacBio sequencing services in Europe.

“As more European laboratories experience the power and accuracy of PacBio HiFi sequencing, there is a clear need to expand our footprint to match our investments in commercial support,” said Neil Ward, Vice President and General Manager of EMEA for PacBio. “In addition to our expansion, we are pleased to welcome Genesupport as our first European commercial service provider, helping us further extend the reach of PacBio HiFi sequencing in the region.”

The new PacBio EMEA headquarters is in the Rolling Stock Yard complex in London’s vibrant tech-centric Kings Cross neighborhood, making it easily accessible by train from London’s major airports and destinations across the United Kingdom and Europe. In addition to housing the PacBio EMEA commercial team, the site has extensive laboratory space which will be used for customer collaborations, training, and internal development projects.

As PacBio’s first European sequencing service provider, Genesupport will play a critical role in helping customers better access and understand the unique attributes of PacBio HiFi sequencing using PacBio Sequel IIe instruments. Under the name Fasteris, and as part of the Sonic Healthcare group of laboratories, Genesupport provides DNA services to researchers worldwide. Genesupport is also a leading medical genetics laboratory in Switzerland.

“As more studies illustrate the importance of long-read sequencing across genomics applications, it is clear that offering HiFi sequencing to our customers across EMEA will help us grow our business and offer PacBio’s advanced sequencing technology to researchers at the wide variety of laboratories we serve,” said Laurent Farinelli, Chief Executive Officer at Genesupport.

PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology uniquely combines the benefits of high accuracy with long read lengths, providing a comprehensive view of genomes and transcriptomes to scientists tackling complex genetic challenges across many sequencing applications.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate sequencing platforms. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Fasteris and Genesupport SA

Genesupport SA, is a Swiss company owned by Sonic Healthcare Limited, a global healthcare company with reputation for excellence in laboratory medicine and pathology, diagnostic imaging, as well as primary care medical services. Located mainly in 2 sites, Genesupport offers medical genetics testing and diagnostics covering various health aspects throughout life, from pre-conception to adulthood. Additionally, the Geneva site (formerly Fasteris SA) is a pioneer in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). Under the brand name Fasteris, it provides NGS and Sanger sequencing services to private, academic, governmental and industrial research laboratories, as well as to biotechnology and pharma companies. For more information, please visit www.fasteris.com.

