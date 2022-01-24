Launch of Sunlight ElectroLiFe, Sunlight Group’s New Lightweight Lithium-ion Battery

Company to launch Sunlight ElectroLiFe , showcase innovative BMS system KnoWi , and portfolio of lithium-ion and lead-acid products for US market at booth #B7605 during MODEX 2022 (Atlanta, GA, March 28-31)

, showcase innovative , and portfolio of New lithium-ion range Sunlight ElectroLiFe is built for tool-less, plug & play installation in manufacturing and light commercial vehicle applications, compatible with Sunlight Group’s cloud platform GLocal , to provide remote connectivity and monitoring

is built for tool-less, plug & play installation in manufacturing and light commercial vehicle applications, compatible with Sunlight Group’s , to provide remote connectivity and monitoring Company’s interactive booth to feature a “digital tree,” that demonstrates KnoWi

GREENSBORO, N.C–(BUSINESS WIRE)–, 21.03.2022 – Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems, the global technology company and producer of integrated and innovative industrial, off-road, and commercial energy storage solutions, announces the launch of Sunlight ElectroLiFe, its newest semi-traction lithium-ion battery.





Sunlight ElectroLiFe will be officially launched to the US market at the MODEX Show, the largest international supply chain event of 2022, held in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 28-31. On Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00 AM (EDT), the company will present and demonstrate the ElectroLiFe battery at Sunlight booth #B7605.

ElectroLiFe’s innovative lightweight yet robust design is built to suit evolving customer needs and allows for tool-less, plug & play installation in golf-carts and other recreational vehicles, manufacturing and light commercial vehicle applications, such as AGVs, and other industrial or material handling equipment, as well as leisure marine.

The high energy density and efficiency of the ElectroLiFe range, as well as fast/opportunity charging, helps reduce idle downtime and ensure maximum productivity. It also has an extended lifespan of >2,000 cycles and can be connected to GLocal, Sunlight Group’s cloud platform. GLocal uses AI to record, in real-time, key parameters regarding the operation of the battery – reducing costs by facilitating optimal downtime and minimal maintenance.

At MODEX, visitors to the booth will also be introduced to Sunlight’s portfolio of lithium-ion and lead-acid technologies, with a “digital tree” demonstrating Sunlight’s smart Battery Monitoring System, KnoWi. The team will be available daily between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM (EDT) to guide visitors through its product portfolio, UL2580-certified Li.ON FORCE range, and Sunlight’s $150 million investment roadmap. In attendance will be Lampros Bisalas, Sunlight Group’s CEO, and Todd M. Sechrist, CEO and President of the subsidiary Sunlight Batteries USA.

CEO and President of Sunlight Batteries USA, Todd Sechrist, stated: “We’re excited to attend this year’s MODEX Show, launch ElectroLiFe, demonstrate KnoWi, and introduce to the US market our diverse range of energy storage solutions. Sunlight has ambitious plans to invest significantly in the US battery sector. The next few years will see the expansion and further automation of our North Carolina plant that will enhance local employment, better serve our customers, and contribute to the growth of the American battery market.”

To find out more about Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems, please visit: www.systems-sunlight.com

-ENDS-

About Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems

Sunlight Group is a Greece-based technology company with a global reach, member of the Olympia investment Group. It has 30+ years of experience in energy storage, invests in capacity expansion and R&D, and offers a portfolio of lithium-ion and lead-acid products for various applications. This includes the new range of lithium-powered motive (Sunlight Li.ON FORCE), semi-traction (Sunlight ElectroLiFe) and reserve (Sunlight Li.ON ESS) batteries, as well Sunlight’s cloud-based platform, GLocal, and smart Battery Monitoring System, KnoWi. Sunlight’s industrial batteries and energy storage systems are exported to 100+ countries. The company runs state-of-the-art production plants and facilities in Greece, Italy, and the USA – the latter, located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Contacts

For additional information or to arrange an interview, please contact:



Annabel Bailey



Gong Communications



[email protected]

+44 20 7935 4800