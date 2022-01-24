ViewSonic Launches Next-Gen Digital Whiteboards at Enterprise Connect 2022

The IFP62 Series Digital Whiteboard Helps Teams Collaborate, Create and Share

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalWhiteBoard—Enterprise Connect, Booth #13134–ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, will launch its next-generation ViewBoard IFP62 series digital whiteboard at Enterprise Connect Conference and Expo, March 21-23, 2022 in Orlando, FL. Available in three sizes, 65-, 75- and 86-inches, the ViewBoard IFP62 line of interactive displays are a leading collaboration solution that allow enterprises to create smart and connected spaces for today’s hybrid workforce.

The ViewBoard IFP62 series of displays delivers limitless collaboration and boundless innovation. These next generation of digital whiteboard displays are designed to help teams collaborate, connect, create, and share, offering a solution to move ideas forward. The ViewBoard IFP8662, IFP7562 and IFP6562 features a bezel-less PCAP (projected capacitive) touchscreen with native Ultra HD 4K resolution. The super accurate interactive screen offers an incredibly natural and responsive writing experience, whether using fingers, styluses or both. These IFP62 displays allow multiple users to simultaneously write or draw on the panel.

Ideal for heavy usage in conference and meeting rooms, the ViewBoard IFP62 displays feature tempered glass screens for enhanced durability and clarity. The super sleek bezel wraps around the glass for maximum interactivity and viewing. The 20-point PCAP touch technology provides a super smooth and natural writing experience, and the native 4K resolution delivers amazing and vivid image quality. With USB Type-C connectivity, users can immediately begin sharing and collaborating with a single cable, while the integrated microphone array with echo cancellation and noise reduction technology ensures clear speaking and sound.

“We’re excited to launch the ViewBoard IFP62 series of interactive displays at Enterprise Connect,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “The conference brings together decision makers that can see the benefits of a communications and collaboration solution such as the ViewBoard IFP62 line. With these interactive displays, not only do businesses get next-generation hardware, but a complete solution for any specific collaboration need, including the software to manage the displays. With myViewBoard Manager software, IT teams can securely and easily set-up, manage and maintain the displays from a centralized dashboard. Optional slot-in PCs provide additional computing power.”

ViewBoard IFP8662

– 86-inch interactive display with native Ultra HD 4K resolution with 20-point projected capacitive touch technology



– Connectivity options include: USB-Type C, HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0/3.0, RJ45, RS232



– Android 8.0 operating system; 32GB storage



– Dual 12W stereo speaker and 15W subwoofer



– Integrated myViewBoard digital whiteboarding software with enterprise-level security; myViewBoard Manager to set-up, manage and maintain displays; and ViewBoard Cast to stream content from mobile devices



– Available: April 2022 for an estimated street price of $10,999.99

ViewBoard IFP7562

– 75-inch interactive display with native Ultra HD 4K resolution with 20-point projected capacitive touch technology



– Connectivity options include: USB-Type C, HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0/3.0, RJ45, RS232



– Android 8.0 operating system; 32GB storage



– Dual 12W stereo speaker and 15W subwoofer



– Integrated myViewBoard digital whiteboarding software with enterprise-level security; myViewBoard Manager to set-up, manage and maintain displays; and ViewBoard Cast to stream content from mobile devices



– Available: April 2022 for an estimated street price of $7,499.99

ViewBoard IFP6562

– 65-inch interactive display with native Ultra HD 4K resolution with 20-point projected capacitive touch technology



– Connectivity options include: USB-Type C, HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0/3.0, RJ45, RS232



– Android 8.0 operating system; 32GB storage



– Dual 12W stereo speaker and 15W subwoofer



– Integrated myViewBoard digital whiteboarding software with enterprise-level security; myViewBoard Manager to set-up, manage and maintain displays; and ViewBoard Cast to stream content from mobile devices



– Available: April 2022 for an estimated street price of $5,799

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference®.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

