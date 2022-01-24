LBank Exchange Will List Cryptounit (CRU) on March 30, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Cryptounit (CRU) on March 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRU/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022.

Every year, more and more people are interested in starting their own business on blockchain and are looking for options for profitable investment. Cryptounit (CRU) built a secure and scalable blockchain-based on EOSIO that allows users to issue their own blockchain tokens and run their dApps covering areas such as DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Metaverse, Marketplace and more. The CRU token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Cryptounit

Cryptounit Inc. intends to fund a pool of projects in different sectors of the economy through the support of the crypto community, by letting its members participate directly and transparently.

Cryptounit built a secure and scalable blockchain-based on EOSIO that has the highest throughput of transaction processing with zero transaction fee. The blockchain allows users to issue their own blockchain tokens and place them on Unitex and Global Unit Pay platforms. Users can run their dApps on it, which cover areas including DeFi, NFT & Collectibles, GameFi, Gaming, Metaverse, Marketplace in various industries, such as insurance, tourism, real estate, musical industry, medicine and health care, media, marketing, law, internet of things, labor market, government and voting, games and entertainment, banks and finance, education, and many more.

The Cryptounit blockchain runs on the EOS engine and uses the DPoS (Delegated Proof-of-Stake) consensus algorithm. It uses C / C++ programming language to deploy the client / node, which creates blocks in just 0.5 seconds with up to 10,000 transactions. There are 21 validators involved in the creation of each new block in the Crypto unit network. Anyone who understands EOS blockchain, has enough technical power to keep a node running smoothly, and is able to develop software products and EOS community.

About CRU Token

CRU is a utility token. It gives clients the power to receive funding from the company. Moreover, every user needs CRU tokens to pay for a personal business account. The business account on the Cryptounit blockchain will provide the opportunity to issue new tokens and keep the records in compliance with legal requirements.

CRU tokens are also used as a discount for targeted investors who want to become co-owner of the company, providing the opportunity to buy WCRU security tokens. In addition, it can be used to convert to other cryptocurrencies, trade on exchanges, and stake to earn UNTB tokens of blockchain.

The CRU token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, investors who are interested in Cryptounit investment can easily buy and sell CRU token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of CRU on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

